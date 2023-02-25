Kareena Kapoor in Fear of God outfit and Christian Louboutin pumps is the on-fleek Saturday chic

Our kind of fabulousness comes from a semi, amazingly formal ensemble. Kareena Kapoor Khan's working weekend look is on our seniority list to talk about. As a host for 'What Women Want', she is back with her shooting shenanigans and stylish looks. So, today what she donned was an indication that staples can pass any style test and our varying views too would come together to agree that basics are ever-irreplaceable. With that in mind, we have a very on-corporate reference and if you do not spend your 24/7 at the office, check this out.

Styled in the best of chic interests, Bebo dived into a comfortable outfit which was a result of a colour remix, something that will keep trending on for a decade and days on. Now that we've established the necessity of essentials, the mother-of-two switched from red to white, brown, and pink today. To live the excess life out of your treasured clothes, combine your cropped tank top with Fear of God brown trousers which have slash pockets. As a fine example of a relaxed fit with a defined straight leg, these separates can be worn with your other favourites like blazers, bralettes, skirts and so on.

Kareena Kapoor aces her colour-high look

Lakshmi Lehr's sent a clear message of sheen and a colourful radiance with accessories. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress rocked a pair of bright pink pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps and silver and gold jewellery from Ella Stein India and Swarovski. From chain-link necklaces to the studded pendant and bracelet stash, there truly can be nothing more eye-catching.

We don't mind staying in the era of wavy hairdo because we know it is going to look this beautiful. Backing her look with awesomeness was the 42-year-old's peach monochrome makeup. While her eyeshadow was plain matte and her lips were satin-ed up and her nails were on a metallic high.

