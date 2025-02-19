Kareena Kapoor in Sabyasachi’s ethnic ensemble and Karisma Kapoor in Rs 1,11,600 pink lehenga steal the show at Aadar Jain’s mehendi ceremony

The powerful and stylish sister duo—Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor—always prove that fashion runs in their blood. They are the OG trendsetters who never disappoint us with their appearances. And when it’s their brother’s wedding, they have to set a perfect example. For Aadar Jain’s mehendi ceremony, the duo showed up in stunning ethnic ensembles—Karisma glowing in a pink lehenga and Kareena serving royal aesthetics in a Sabyasachi ensemble. Let’s break down the details of their outfits.

As the Kapoor mansion glowed with lights, Kareena Kapoor made an appearance in a stunning Sabyasachi ensemble. It was a beautifully designed cape dress that ended right at her ankles. The renowned designer meticulously crafted it from floral print green fabric featuring pink and white blossoms. The ensemble was adorned with detailed patchwork embroidery at the neckline, sleeve ends, and hemline, adding a perfect festive touch.

The style icon chose to wear the cape dress as a standalone piece, giving it a modern twist. To add some extra glam, she highlighted her ears with statement drop earrings and carried the iconic Sabyasachi maroon sling bag on her shoulder. Her accessories were minimal but far from ordinary—unique and undoubtedly statement-making.

For her beauty look, she kept the focus on her eyes with the perfect winged eyeliner and a bold kajal stroke, enhancing her shimmery eyeshadow. A soft blush added a rosy touch to her cheeks, while glossy lipstick added a hint of elegance. Kareena styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look, with strands gracefully falling over her shoulders. She completed her ensemble with stilettos, making her look effortlessly chic.

On the other hand, just like Kareena, Karisma Kapoor also embraced ethnic vibes but in a different way. For the family function, she wore Raw Mango’s Rajnigandha ensemble, which came with a price tag of Rs 1,11,600. It was crafted from gulkand silk organza, featuring the mogra kali adorned in a delicate line. The outfit also had latkan tassels, making it the perfect choice for a special occasion.

For the bottoms, the actress paired her ensemble with a matching pink skirt and draped the dupatta elegantly over one shoulder.

Unlike Kareena, Karisma didn’t settle for minimal accessories. She adorned her neck with a statement golden neckpiece and accentuated her ears and wrists with drop earrings, layers of kadas, and bangles. Her beauty look featured kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly blushed cheeks, and bold lipstick.

Every detail of her ensemble was iconic, but what truly stole our hearts was the parandi in her braided hairstyle.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor both slayed at the mehendi ceremony, serving two fashion inspirations at once. You can bookmark these looks for your brother or sister’s mehendi function—it’s a style worth recreating!