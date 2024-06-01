Kareena Kapoor is making everyday basics look stylish in yellow shirt and relaxed white pants

Within the glamorous realm of Bollywood, airport fashion has gained significant attention. Fans and fashionistas are always curious about the outfits worn by celebrities that are frequently sighted at airports. While many celebs go overboard with their attire, Kareena Kapoor Khan has consistently stuck to her own aesthetic, keeping it understated yet chic.

Bebo is renowned for her immaculate sense of style, and she has a talent for making even the basics of ensembles look effortlessly stylish. She likes comfort without sacrificing elegance. Staying true to her style, she once again served us another airport look, which can be a perfect travel ensemble in the summer. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor’s airport outfit

On June 1, Bollywood sweetheart Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the airport, turning heads with her chic, laid-back summer ensemble. With that, the actress once again proved that she can effortlessly pull off even the simplest of looks with panache. She sported a yellow shirt with a collar and front buttons, and it looked breezy and captured the essence of summer. The shirt featured a stylish front pocket and rolled-up sleeves, adding a casual element to her outfit.

The Jab We Met actress chose white trousers with a relaxed fit to go with a bright yellow shirt, embracing the breezy comfort of summer fashion. The combination of the bright yellow top with the crisp white pants created a striking contrast, highlighting Kareena's sartorial flair.

Apart from the airport, the actress’ chic and comfortable outfit is perfect for a casual brunch outing with friends. The bright colours and relaxed silhouette will make you stand out while still ensuring you are comfortable for a long day of socialising and enjoying good food.

Kareena’s accessories and glam

In addition to her chic ensemble, the Jaane Jaan actress’ choice of accessories and makeup added the perfect finishing touches to her look, reflecting her impeccable taste and attention to detail. For accessories, the actress opted for a bright, luxurious orange Bottega Veneta bag, adding a pop of colour to her outfit.

On her wrist, the 43-year-old wore a stylish wristwatch, and for footwear, she chose brown loafers. The actress wore black sunglasses and accessorised with golden hoops, bringing a touch of glamour to her understated look.

In terms of make-up, Kareena opted for a natural look with nude lipstick and blushed cheeks, enhancing her radiant complexion. The white manicure on her nails added a fresh, summery touch to her look, and her hair neatly tied in a bun was another impeccable touch.

Living in a world where over-the-top dressing often prevails, Kareena Kapoor has made us realise that less is more when it comes to airport fashion. She remains a style icon to this day, influencing young people to dress appropriately and remain true to themselves because it never goes out of fashion.

