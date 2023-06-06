Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 3 Celebs who proved Loro Piana loafers are the new ‘It’ shoes

Obsession alert! In addition to plenty of fashion buzz, we are consumed by the Loro Piana loafers and its newly-formed fanbase in Bollywood. It is impossible to not adore how Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani have shown it is the season of suede loafers. Approvals of the same but in varied colors arrived through strolls in the city, airport and party looks. It only takes one good pair of shoes to transform your look from simple to stylish.

We're eyeing three looks, not as a want, but as a need. Suede and loafers just go so well together. Characterized by comfort and slip-on style, we want to be en route with the supple texture of loafers that offers moments of convenience. As an ultra-functional accessory, loafers are a casual alternative to traditional Oxford and other formal shoes, making them a fail-proof pick for both formal and semi-formal events.

Follow these 'rights' for tips on how you can style your loafers with outfits. Go formal with a shirt dress, blazer or a classic shirt and tailored trouser combo and complete your look with loafers. They can also look top-notch when you club one with your casual jeans, khakis, slit skirts, shorts and crop tops. Get in our planned guide on how to wear suede loafers like your fabulous actresses.

3 actresses look super stylish in suede loafers

Can you tell Bebo loves her greens as much as yellows? She is a complete Loro Piana person who rocked two expensive loafers in 2023. We have been under the influence of her loafer-list as of late and there is no reason why we shouldn't be. We mean, look at how she rocked them in Summer colors. During mid-April, she sported a white co-ordinated shirt and pants set with her Rs 67,311.34 'Summer Charms Walk' loafers designed with two debossed silver charms. They also had suede and rubber soles. She accessorized her look also with yellow-framed sunglasses.

With denim gaining massive momentum, it is only practical that we look at more items of its kind. ‘The Crew’ actress' semi-formal look bore a high-low hem stripe blue and white printed shirt with ripped jeans. She wore a pair of green 'Summer Walk' loafers worth Rs 79,509.17 that had no charms, just some dose of softness for a feel-good moment. Kareena tied her look together with a Bellechasse Biaude PM Bag.

Here for anything classy and co-ordinated, like Kapoor. What about you? A couple of weeks ago in May, the Bawaal actress was photographed at the Mumbai airport dressed in a Cosset clothing two-piece combo. Her caramel-brown shirt and pants made from pure cotton linen cost Rs 5,490.00. This ensemble can be worn all year round for when you decide to travel.

Doing life in Summer means a lot of colorful days. She combined her outfit with Babouche Charms Walk green loafers. We cannot resist the charms on these. Hello there, once again, Maisone Goyard Bellechasse Biaude PM Bag.

Coming in (almost) hot! Okay, it is an outfit from last night's party. An exciting neon glow awaits. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress opted for a ribbed white crop top and beige bottoms, her breezy and natty look sealed the deal of statement with approximately Rs 3,61,511.75 Saint Laurent Sac du Jour tote bag and Loro Piana suede loafers. It all just screams ‘comfort’ at the end!

Whose look do you love? Let us know in the comments section.

