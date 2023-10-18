Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's multi-colored ensembles are all about LUXURY

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, two of our favorite Bollywood actresses, were recently sighted in town, and boy, did they slay their outfits!

These Kapoor sisters are the embodiment of elegance and look great in everything they wear. They know how to flaunt any ensemble, from stylish kurta sets to fashionable co-ord outfits. Let's take a peek at their most recent look and decipher it, shall we? Prepare to be inspired by their opulent fashion choices.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s white shirt with colorful skirt

People, pay attention! Kareena Kapoor Khan recently came out in a beautiful gown that had us all salivating. Consider this: she was dressed elegantly in a clean white shirt with long sleeves. But hold on, there's more!

She dressed it up even further by wearing it with Dries Van Noten's amazing multicolored flowery skirt. With its exquisite floral design, elegant ruffle, and sassy high-low hemline, this skirt is a piece of art. What's more, the finest part? It's all yours for just Rs. 77,816. Take lessons from Kareena's superb style game if you want to turn your attention and create a fashion statement!

Let's discuss Kareena Kapoor Khan's amazing accessory collection. As if her ensemble hadn't already been on point, she elevated it with Loewe's Clutch Flamenco. This golden metallic purse, featuring an attached shoulder chain in gorgeous gold-tone hardware, is sure to impress. It's the ideal balance of refinement and edginess. Not to mention the smooth leather and fashionable drawstrings that offer a touch of class. This handbag is the ideal statement piece that will complement any outfit. Take a page from Kareena's book and get a grip on this show-stopping item if you're ready to make an impact like an icon!

Karisma Kapoor’s printed shirt with black blazer and pants

Let's have a look at Karisma Kapoor's amazing fashion selections! Prepare to be inspired, people! Karisma wore a pretty trendy printed blouse with these amazing faces all over it. What a way to make a statement! This Women's Willa Face Silk Blouse in Blair Z comes from the fantastic brand Alice and Olive and costs Rs. 42,434.

But hold on, there's more! Karisma dressed up her look with a sleek black jacket that she matched easily with black trousers. Furthermore, her stunning white ankle strap shoes completed her appearance. Karisma Kapoor understands how to put together an outfit that exudes flair and sophistication. So take notes and prepare to turn your attention to this fantastic look.

Do you like the Kapoor sisters’ fashion sense? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna’s heavily embellished bustier with pre-draped modernized saree is all things GOLD