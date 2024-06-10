Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora stepped out on a sunny day, serving up major style inspiration with their latest looks. The divas were seen rocking stylish shirts with comfortably flowy white pants. These perfect pairings offered both style and comfort, making them an ideal choice for those hot summer days. Their simple yet fashionable combo has left us swooning.

So, what’s the wait for? Let's take a closer look at how Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora have mastered their summery appearances for some major fashion inspiration. Let’s get decoding!

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fabulous in an orange and white look:

The Jab We Met actress is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood, and her beyond-stylish ensembles are proof of this statement. The latest outfit was no exception. The look featured an orange-colored shirt with a slightly oversized silhouette, which made it look and feel amazingly comfortable. It also had a deep and alluring V-shaped neckline that added a sultry twist to the whole outfit.

The pretty and vibrant hue of the shirt complemented Bebo’s complexion. We’re obsessed with the piece. The actress further paired it with pristine, oversized, and comfy white pants. The wide-legged look of the floor-length and high-waisted pants went extremely well with the loose fit of the shirt.

Kareena completed the outfit with an unexpected twist, i.e., white closed sneaker-like loafers that gave a slightly sporty edge to the whole outfit. The matching color of the shoes also gave her outfit a rather well-harmonized appeal, and we’re undoubtedly taking notes.

Kareena opted to go minimal with her accessories. The list included black, dark-tinted sunglasses with a square-shaped frame. She also added statement-worthy artistic gold earrings with matching rings and a classy wristwatch. But that’s not all; she also added a high-end orange sling bag to elevate the look without actually stealing attention from it. Even her natural-looking makeup and straight hairstyle were just the perfect picks for the casual outing.

Malaika Arora’s chic head-to-toe white outfit:

The Happy New Year actress is a big fan of summer whites, and she has repeatedly made a case for their allure. Her latest outfit was no exception. It featured a white cropped shirt, which looked quite comfortable. Its high-collared neckline and full-sleeved design made the piece look sophisticated. The shirt helped the diva flaunt her well-toned waist.

The Pataakha actress further paired this with matching white ankle-length pants that looked both awesome and comfortable. The straight silhouette of the high-waisted pants helped the diva keep the casual vibe going. She completed her all-white look with matching white sneakers, giving a rather sporty touch to her outfit.

The whole ensemble looked extremely well-thought-out, and yet again, we’re taking notes.

Malaika also gave her outfit minimalistic vibes. She opted for dark-tinted reflector sunglasses. But that’s not all; she also added a high-end beige bag with gold hardware to elevate the look.

These choices subtly elevated the look while ensuring that the focus remained fixed on the diva’s ensemble. Arora also chose to tie her dark locks up and style them into a messy bun. Lastly, she also flaunted her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s cool and casual outfits? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

