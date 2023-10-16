Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s formal wear ensembles always spell royalty with splash of sass

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the industry’s talent factory, Saif Ali Khan, are the epitome of modern-day royalty. They have consistently charmed us with their exceptional fashion choices. It’s quite visible that the couple’s connection transcends boundaries not just in love but also in fashion, and as we celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary, it’s the perfect moment to revisit some of the times when this Nawabi regal couple exuded regal vibes in their formal wear outfits.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the Tashan actors’ incomparable formal outfits. Are you ready?

5 times the Nawabi couple oozed royal vibes in formal wear

The undeniably modern elegance:

The gorgeous Jaane Jaan actress and the fabulous Adipurush actor have always been able to bring an air of elegance to their ensembles with their fashion game. This dramatic and heavily embellished dark blue gown worn by the diva and the stylish matching shirt-like kurta with white pajamas worn by the actor, are literally proof of the same, aren’t they?

The red and regal extravaganza:

The talented Laal Singh Chaddha actress and awesome Jawaani Jaaneman actor are always able to complement each other’s fashion-forward choices. The classy actress’ exceptionally vibrant red lehenga with a modernized bralette and sequin-laden skirt perfectly compliments the talented actor’s white kurta, textured Nehru jacket, and matching pajama, prove that, don’t they?

The undeniably classy and pretty soirée:

Whether it’s traditional celebrations, Bollywood events, special soirées, or just day outs around the city, the exceptionally adorable couple always wins over our hearts. In fact, the stylish Ra. One actress’ full-length blue gown with puffy balloon sleeves, a cut-out design at the chest, and a flowy skirt along with the Love Aaj Kal actor’s all-white well-fitted formal suit and pant set works like a total charm.

The vibrance of the celebratory season:

The well-loved and celebrated couple is known for their ability to always be on-trend, especially when it comes to their ethnic wear wardrobe. This was undoubtedly visible through the beloved Heroine actress was seen wearing this vibrant red kurta set with a heavily embroidered gold dupatta and the Race 2 actor’s black kurta embellished with silver sequins with wide-legged white pajamas. Don’t they look super awesome?

The super stylish party-ready night:

The super-talented couple’s connection transcends all borders with their love and fashion sense. This was clearly visible in this modern and aesthetic outfit where the Jab We Met actress was seen wearing a shiny silver sleeveless midi-dress with a straight skirt and a V-shaped plunging neckline. Furthermore, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor was seen wearing a white tuxedo with contrasting black pants. We’re in love.

It’s quite safe to say that the stylish Kurbaan couple’s fashion-forward sense and exceptional style quotient are legit out of this world. It proves how their love and connection are beyond just perfect. Looking at them renews our faith in love, and we wish the happy couple a long and extremely happy life, together.

So, are you a fan of the royal and talented couple? which ensemble from this list is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us, right away.