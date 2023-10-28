Kareena Kapoor Khan bewitches in Rajesh Pratap Singh’s kaftan gown with pink sleeves and statement earrings

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood’s ultimate style icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, never fails to leave us in absolute awe of her fashion statements. The Jab We Met actress’ recent appearance at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 was no exception. The talented diva, known for setting trends and redefining elegance with her outfits, graced the event in a remarkable black gown designed by the renowned fashion maestro, Rajesh Pratap Singh. This gown, with its enchanting details, made a profound statement in the world of fashion, leaving us needy for more.

Why don’t we delve right in and take a closer look at the Chup Chup Ke actress’ stylish and mesmerizing black ensemble?

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked bewitching in a classy long black gown

The Jaane Jaan actress’s fashion choices have always been a source of inspiration for every fashionista, and her appearance in this black gown was nothing short of bewitching. The top half of the silhouette gave the illusion of a kaftan, a nod to the diva’s love for this style. The masterful craftsmanship of Rajesh Pratap Singh was evident in the gown’s signature knotted pattern and V-shaped sultry deep neckline adding elements of drama to an otherwise subtle look. Further, breaking away from the monochromatic palette, the talented Kurbaan actress added a delightful pop of color with metallic pink full sleeves. This shade of pink has become a favorite in Rajesh Pratap Singh’s color wheel, and it’s easy to see why. It beautifully contrasted with the black gown, creating a harmonious blend of colors that accentuated the actress’ grace and style.

It’s quite safe to say that the talented Ra. One actress’ ensemble was carefully curated by her celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Mehr, who has been a driving force behind many of her iconic looks. Complementing the gown, the actress and model chose black pumps that harmonized perfectly with the outfit. The real showstopper, however, was the statement rhinestoned pink earrings that added a touch of glamour to the ensemble while completing it and giving it an overall harmonious appeal. Furthermore, makeup artist extraordinaire, Mickey Contractor, also worked his magic on the 3 Idiots actress, giving her a dewy and fresh look with the perfect shade of pink lipstick. The makeup was minimal, allowing the talented actress’ natural beauty to shine through.

On the other hand, to complete the look, celebrity hair expert Mike Desir styled her hair in a clean and slick updo, ensuring that all eyes were on the talented actress’ radiant face. The icing on the cake was the exceptional photography by Sheldon Santos, who captured the diva in three breathtaking pictures. These images, shared by the diva on her social media platforms, truly celebrated her style and charm. This outfit is indeed a testament to her status as Bollywood’s OG fashionista.

As always, Kareena Kapoor Khan has left an indelible mark on the fashion world, and her black gown will undoubtedly be remembered as a symbol of timeless elegance and style. So, what did you think of the talented actress’ ensemble? Are you impressed? Would you like to wear something like this? Why don’t you share your thoughts with us, right away?

