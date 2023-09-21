Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: B-Town’s OG fashionista serves DRAMA with a side of SASS in exceptional dresses

Let’s accept facts, Bollywood might have a lot of exceptionally fashionable divas and talented actresses but, there’s only one exceptional OG queen i.e. Kareena Kapoor Khan. The pretty diva isn’t just an actress; she’s an icon and a muse to countless fashion enthusiasts. Her fashion choices aren’t merely about clothes; they are special statements that reflect her confidence, individuality, and unparalleled style sensibility. After all, her versatile wardrobe is an eclectic blend of elegance, daring, and timeless beauty, making every dress that she wears a masterpiece in its own right. This is exactly why she always leaves us gasping and begging for more.

As we celebrate the talented Veere Di Wedding actress’ birthday, let’s take a moment to appreciate her knack for turning heads with her exceptional dresses. Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look?

5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan left us in awe of her exceptional dresses

The dreamy Gaurav Gupta gown:

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress chose to wear a gorgeous floor-length sleeveless tube gown with a deep, plunging neckline. The body-hugging corset-like silhouette of this gown hugs her curves in the best way possible, flaunting the diva’s toned body. The talented diva chose to complete her look with matching heels and an exceptional statement silver pendant. Doesn’t she look fabulous?

The exceptional Shahab Durazi gown:

The Jab We Met actress chose to wear this exceptional dark blue gown with a pearl and beadwork embellished neckline with floral work and delicate sheer lace sleeves. The floor-length gown’s unique design and fitted silhouette further add to the talented diva’s entire glorious look. She chose to complete the look with matching heels as well as diamonds and emerald-encrusted earrings. Doesn’t she look amazing?

The Cult Gaia wrap-around dress:

The Ra. One actress chose to wear this white wrap-around style midi-dress with a sultry front slip. The elegant calf-length dress’ deep, plunging V-shaped neckline with an open collar adds to the outfit’s overall allure. The talented diva chose to complete her classy outfit with olive green and beige pumps and layered dangling gold hoop earrings with a matching ring. So beautiful! Don’t you agree?

The super gorgeous Réik silk dress:

The Heroine actress’ hot pink shirt dress with a long, ankle-length dress with a sultry front slit and buttons in the front. The vibrant ruffled-sleeved dress featured a sultry front slit that helped the exceptional diva flaunt her toned legs. She completed her outfit with matching pumps and chose to further accessorize her stylish ensemble with a silver Cuban necklace and a matching bracelet. Ethereal, isn’t she?

The fabulous Monique Lhuillier gown:

The Good Newwz actress decided to wear this floor-length sky-blue colored gown with a flowing silhouette, cinched at the waist, to showcase the diva’s super toned waist. The incredibly beautiful gown also featured full balloon sleeves with a cut-out design at the chest and an extremely sultry cut-out design at the back, which added to the gown’s overall allure. The actress also chose to go with a bold, no-accessory look to keep the focus on her dress. Our jaws dropped on the floor too!

Advertisement

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday, we celebrate not just her acting prowess but also her remarkable fashion sense. These five instances are a testament to her ability to turn any event into a fashion extravaganza. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress is undeniably the OG fashionista of Bollywood, serving drama with a side of sass in her exceptional fashion choices. Don’t you agree?

Which one of these is your favorite outfit? Share your views and thoughts with us, in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal to Kartik Aaryan: Get wedding season inspo from Bollywood actors’ ethnic wear