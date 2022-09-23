Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Maje mini dress is all the glam goodness to love and replicate; Yay or Nay?
Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a cute dress to a party height. How did she do it, you ask? Get your answer in this edit.
Our day isn’t getting over anytime soon nor are the black dress spottings. There’s no questioning the functionality and foolproof appeal of a little black dress. Much of our adoration for mini dresses has stemmed from the humongous count of black dresses we already own. Why does it feel like we won’t stop and can’t let this trail decay? Our eyes have already found another. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s monochrome choice of mini dresses for her birthday celebrations has been interesting to watch.
Cut-outs are mainstream true but you and Kareena Kapoor Khan live in the glam world. So, here’s a pretty something that speaks volumes of allure to us. As we all know, the birthday girl was busy all day while her afternoon was spent at her father’s residence for lunch, the night party was the one that had her friends for life say cheers to her. As though her white dress wasn’t cute enough with the ruffled hem, it also bore cut-outs.
And, was the uniform detail carried to her night look as well? It sure did. Cut-outs were visible in her Maje satin dress from Paris. The mother-of-two donned an approximately Rs. 40,114 black attire which featured embroidery, three-quarter sleeves, a keyhole neckline, waist cut-outs at the sides, schiffli embroidery at the hem, and a pleated skirt.
It now feels like we’ve seen countless black dresses, we’re well equipped with what to and how to style these up. The 42-year-old tucked her look together with drop earrings. Straight hair, kohl, and nude lipstick, are your steps to stunning.
Kareena Kapoor's birthday outfit two gets a MOOD as a rating on our OMB scale. What do you think?
