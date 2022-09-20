Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Max Mara midi dress nails her OOTD on an easy-glam note; Yay or Nay?
Kareena Kapoor Khan brings a wave of coolness. Her recent look says so. What do you think?
Let's take styling easy this season. Make it breezy and classy as it should be. We may not need too many outfits suited to beat the heat brought to us by warm weather, it's monsoon as we know it and autumn is next in line, but for when the sun brings maximum light and shine, here's a dress that calls for a rave-worthy and quick grab. First things first, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to be a comfy dresser and again, relatable. Bollywood actresses have proved that dresses are the commonplace that they visit excitingly. Have you seen the latest party crew featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday dressed in white dresses?
If you're all for dipping into the appeal of dresses that can look lovely this decade or the next, this looks simple and definitely interesting, don't miss a single detail. The mother-of-two's working day started with her being photographed in a midi dress. This Max Mara sage green ensemble featured a close-neck, kimono sleeves that brought its flared fit, and a drawstring detail that cinched her waist.
Does this dress remind you of a Kaftan, another most-worn and favourite outfit of the Laal Singh Chaddha actress? Indicative of a brunch or lunch-ready outfit, this Rs. 29,910 can be styled in all the right ways with flat criss-cross slides from Fizzy Goblet. This embroidered footwear worth Rs. 3,290 can shower your daytime look with a fresh and stylish spin to your daytime look for it entails vibrant 3D blooms, beadwork, and wool detailing. The mother-of-two also wore sunglasses and her hair was tied into a ponytail.
As per our #OMB Scale, Kareena's look is ON-FLEEK. What is your view?
Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Nora Fatehi: 3 Chic girls who've put Prada's hobo bags to a pretty style use