Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Max Mara midi dress nails her OOTD on an easy-glam note; Yay or Nay?

Let's take styling easy this season. Make it breezy and classy as it should be. We may not need too many outfits suited to beat the heat brought to us by warm weather, it's monsoon as we know it and autumn is next in line, but for when the sun brings maximum light and shine, here's a dress that calls for a rave-worthy and quick grab. First things first, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to be a comfy dresser and again, relatable. Bollywood actresses have proved that dresses are the commonplace that they visit excitingly. Have you seen the latest party crew featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday dressed in white dresses?

If you're all for dipping into the appeal of dresses that can look lovely this decade or the next, this looks simple and definitely interesting, don't miss a single detail. The mother-of-two's working day started with her being photographed in a midi dress. This Max Mara sage green ensemble featured a close-neck, kimono sleeves that brought its flared fit, and a drawstring detail that cinched her waist.