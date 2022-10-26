Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Nicobar kurta set shows how to go desi and gold; Yay or Nay?

Desi mode re-activated. It's been a good week to follow celebrities and their festive ensembles. Oh, you know, we were spoiled for inspiration and so the sartorial pours were appreciated. Every Bollywood person spotted was in their relaxed element and some wore nothing out of the box. Kareena Kapoor Khan had a plan, black and red were her Diwali hues. She's got that flair and knows how to make a self-set theme look good and appropriate too. When the world around her donned lehengas and sarees, she chose a black Ralph Lauren dress. And, for a big party night with her family, she was seen in a kurta, black again, and next a red kurta suit.

Bebo didn't enter the saree and kurta phase. We could probably write a story on the many kurta suits of Kareena. And through it all, we'd be all praises for how fabulous she pulls off each and everything. She's sartorially blessed and knows an effortlessly styled look peppered with confidence is what it takes to ace your game. We found her Nicobar kurta set to be an on-fleek choice.

A brand founded by Simran Lal and Raul Rai, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress picked out her knee-length kurta and matching pyjamas from them. Curated from organic cotton, Kareena's long-sleeved kurta featured a ditsy palm foil print on it, a mandarin collar, pockets, buttons, and side slits that could make for many comfy moves. To wear it easy, she combined the Rs. 5,250 kurta with wide-legged and high-waisted bottoms made with organic cotton voile. Worry not, you could probably store anything and everything with the multiple pockets that her Rs. 4,250 pants carry as well.

The 42-year-old's at-home celebrations were all smiles and pretty as the photos say it all. Her ethnic look featured chaandbali gold earrings with pearls. Her ensemble was simple and regal, it's time you know you don't need to play up extra with accessories to seal your look. Timeless earrings never fail, give it all the credit already. The Good Newwz actress gave her getup a colour update with maroon juttis that most of us adore and see as go-to's. It consisted of gold embroidered work.

The mother-of-two tied her hair into a sleek bun and wore black eyeliner. Heavy makeup, what? This looks natural, minimal, and well done.