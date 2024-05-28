Kareena Kapoor Khan in three piece camel coloured co-ord set has got season' memo right

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked in camel coloured 3-piece co-ord set by Nouria, which looks too cool for school.

By Sargun Chabbra
Updated on May 28, 2024  |  11:50 AM IST |  4.4K
Kareena Kapoor in camel coloured co-ord set
Kareena Kapoor in camel coloured co-ord set ( PC: Sanya Kapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been mesmerising audiences as the indisputable darling of Bollywood since her debut in 2000. She has not only made a name for herself in the film industry over the last 20 years with her outstanding performances, but she has also become a fashion icon who constantly sets trends and redefines fashion rules. 

If you are not convinced, you can take a closer look at her latest fashion outing, and it will win you over.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest look

Kareena Kapoor in camel coloured co-ord set

Kareena Kapoor has always been inclined towards minimalistic and fuss-free attire, and her recent one was no exception. She wore a three-piece co-ord set coming from the racks of Nouria. The outfit consisted of a camel-coloured top with a round neckline, and it was neatly tucked into a draped skirt that was of the same hue. 

It featured an asymmetric hem and a chic knotted waist. The Tashan actress’s silhouette was defined by the skirt, and it also gave her outfit a little modern flair.

Kareena Kapoor in her camel coloured co-ord set

The Jab We Met actress expertly layered the ensemble by wearing a matching blazer over the top. It was heightened by the structured silhouette and the precise tailoring, which made the blazer perfect for the promotional event. The camel-coloured outfit exuded high fashion and comfort in style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s accessories and glam

The focal point of Kareena’s ensemble was her golden heels, which gave her appearance a hint of bling. She also wore golden dangler earrings, which gave her more shine and also went nicely with her heels. She looked flawless due to her nude makeup. In the beauty department, she chose a shade of nude lipstick, which gave her a put-together look. 

Her eyes were precisely delineated by sleek kajal, and mascara gave her lashes a dramatic and volumizing look while also adding depth to her eyes.

Kareena Kapoor in camel coloured co-ord set

To further enhance her look, her cheeks were delicately accentuated with highlighter and blush, giving her complexion a young and beautiful glow. Perfectly groomed brows enhanced her overall appearance, perfectly framing her face. Her short hair was left open to round off the appearance, giving it a sense of carefree charm.

In both the film and fashion sectors, Kareena Kapoor Khan still leads fashion trends. She not only showed her great taste but also created a new sense of our own combined co-ord set. As she inspires us through her performance and style, Kareena is still an everlasting figure both in Bollywood and fashion. 

Credits: Sanya Kapoor
