Kareena Kapoor Khan is a chic birthday babe in a mini Zimmerman wrap dress; Yay or Nay?

Get your party dress on, it's the day to celebrate Kareena Kapoor Khan. Almost every minute, every day, and all year long in the public eye, the mother-of-two showed us what she chose as her birthday fit. She's in a mini dress, and if you hold a strong aversion towards white dresses, you're here to get convinced. We stan already, it's as inexplicably gorgeous as it can get. It could aptly pass as your brunch outfit too!

Why are we so invested in this cute dress? Our question already holds a part of the answer and it's Bebo who rocked it. Famous for her fashion play and all that it takes to bring impeccable looks, she's the new reason our adoration for mini dresses persists. The 42-year-old was all smiles today as she was photographed with Saif Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan outside her father's residence in Mumbai. Edgy and sexy-core is the summary of her overall look.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress donned a Zimmerman dress available for Rs. 59,999 online. This wrap dress with a close-neck also consisted of billowy sleeves, a close-neck, and a ruffled hemline. And, if cut-out ensembles are right up your (closet's) street even now, this is it. What is it that this dress doesn't offer?