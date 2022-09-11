Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Shraddha Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Outfit gems are in order. Hold for applause, please! We can never imagine our Sunday without a dose and beyond about 'talk fashion, breathe fashion.' Is it even possible? Honestly, we can't stress this enough. Celebrity fashion has only gotten exciting and they say never keep the good things to yourself. So, here's a fashion summary featuring pros such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, and many more. We hereby declare you will never miss out on the best and most trending ensembles for this is your style share for the day or week or until you think your closet is due for another big fashion punch, let's call it an upgrade.

Disha Patani Cross your fingers and hope that you haven't fallen out of love with floral prints. Keep it pretty and alive with a mini dress as seen on the Ek Villain Returns actress. She styled her noodle-strapped outfit with a ribbed cropped cardigan and white sneakers.

Shanaya Kapoor If you're looking for a sign of what's cool and chic, this can be your next movie night getup. The Bedhadak actress picked out a printed top and styled it with cargo pants. She added a joyous colour game with a denim jacket, multi-coloured sneakers, and a pink metallic handbag.

Sara Ali Khan The Atrangi Re actress's style is invariably linked to desi-ing around with white or ivory outfits. It's a ritual and no we're not bored. Dressed in an elegant attire once again, this plain silk kurta suit was accessorised with juttis, jhumkas, and bangles. She's lovely and we know it!

Suhana Khan A comfy monochrome look is done well! Because why wouldn't you want to stress over what bright colour to throw in, ignore, what top or pants to wear? The questions can be endless when you're puzzled so let's make your travel style an easy one with this inspiration from The Archies actress. She rocked a cropped tight-fitted white tee with black sweatpants. Wear it with sneakers and pick a bag for yourself. The 22-year-old chose a Chanel bag.

Madhuri Dixit Does the return of polka dots look random? Not really because it never had an exit. The Kalank actress donned an Anju Modi polka dot printed saree and an embellished puff-sleeved blouse. The contemporary belt is a bonus, like it? Choose kadas, earrings, and rings to seal off your festive or wedding-guest look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan One look at this tunic set and all I have to say is this is vibrant, edgy, and gorgeous (A little too much). Bringing all the right festive feels back is the Laal Singh Chaddha actress in a Rajdeep Ranawat creation. This multi-coloured and printed kurta and palazzo pants can be worn the same as Bebo did with drop earrings and sunnies.

Kiara Advani Is denim everybody's favourite? Looks like it. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress aced her airport look in denim co-ordinated set from Mellow Drama. A ribbed top, chunky gold and white sneakers, and a Christian Dior saddle bag wrapped up her look.

Shraddha Kapoor There's no denying that we will ever see a day we're done with a neutral-tone outfit. Do you love the Saaho star's tank top and trousers complemented with transparent-strapped stilettos, hoop earrings, and tinted sunnies? A great lunch look!

Karisma Kapoor When we think of a flower-filled day, the Raja Babu actress comes to our minds. Looking blissfully stunning and spiffy is Karisma in The Loom printed Anarkali set, there are stripe prints too. The best, we repeat, the bestest. Pick jhumkas, beautiful, yeah?