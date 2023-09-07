Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; 5 divas who brought draped skirts back with a bang

In the realm of fashion, some trends have an enchanting ability to transcend time, captivating our hearts and closets season after season. Enter the resplendent world of draped skirts—a fashion phenomenon that has recently staged a remarkable comeback. Bollywood’s leading ladies, namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Masaba Gupta, and Tara Sutaria have breathed fresh life into this timeless trend, infusing it with their unique style sensibilities. These skirts, with their fluid lines and graceful allure, have woven their way into the wardrobes of these glamorous divas.

So, why don’t we explore how these talented actresses have redefined and elevated the draped skirt fashion, leaving us in awe of their impeccable style choices? Join us as we embark on a journey through elegance, creativity, and the revival of a classic trend that continues to set the fashion world ablaze.

5 times Bollywood divas left us in awe of their classy draped skirts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

The talented Kushi actress was recently seen in a stylish monochrome silk co-ord set with black and white stripes from Rèik, featuring a full-sleeved v-neck crop top paired with a draped skirt with a gathered design, which helped her flaunt her well-toned mid-riff. The talented diva completed the outfit with black pump heels and accessorized it with gold dangling earrings, dark-tinted sunglasses, and a matching bracelet from Outhouse Jewellery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

The Jaane Jaan actress recently wore a three-piece wine-colored blazer set made of organza fabric and modal satin, featuring a blazer, worn over the black halter neck top provided a touch of sultry to the combination. The talented diva paired this with a matching flowing draped skirt which added a fluid and beautiful movement as she moved. This outfit with Arohi Baked Clay Organza Blazer Set, which cost Rs. 28,975, was completed with black strappy heels and classy gold dangling earrings.

Masaba Gupta:

The Masaba Masaba actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous white-colored co-ord set from the House Of Masaba, featuring an ivory gold foil moon crest blazer with a notched Lapel collar along with pockets. The talented fashionista paired this with a matching ankle-length draped skirt with gathered detailing. She completed the formal outfit with gold embellished heels from Christian Louboutin. She further accessorized the outfit with classy gold earrings with pearls.

Kiara Advani:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was recently seen redefining elegance and vacation wear in a white fitted sleeveless top which she paired with a super stylish and printed black and white draped skirt with stylish gathered detailing. Both of these clothes from Mango, perfectly fit with each other. Meanwhile, the talented actress further accessorized the outfit in a minimalistic manner, with just a gold anklet, to let her ensemble take center stage.

Tara Sutaria:

The Student Of The Year 2 actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous cream-white co-ord set from The Little Black Bow, featuring a gorgeous and embroidered crop top with thread work, wide straps, and a plunging square-cut neckline paired with a classy matching draped skirt with gathered detailing and a sexy thigh-high slit. She chose to accessorize the outfit with a beautiful silver necklace with diamond droplets and a matching studded ring. We’re simply obsessed with this one.

These Bollywood divas have not only revived the draped skirt trend but have also showcased their styles and fashion sensibilities. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s monochrome elegance to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sultry wine-colored ensemble, Masaba Gupta’s formal grace, Kiara Advani’s vacation chic, and Tara Sutaria’s enchanting cream-white look, each actress has left a lasting fashion impression. Their choices inspire us to embrace the draped skirt trend with confidence and creativity, adding a touch of elegance to our wardrobes.

These actresses have undoubtedly proven that classic styles can always find their way back with a bang. Don’t you agree? Which one of these outfits is your favorite? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

