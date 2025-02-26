Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her work day fun in a monochrome ensemble, shirt worth ₹2.4K and wide-legged pants

The OG style diva whose fashion deserves a bow is Kareena Kapoor Khan who rocks everything— from laid-back vibe to glamorous events. On just another work day, the actress made it interesting with her fashionable appearance in the monochrome ensemble that had us rethinking about elevating our wardrobe. It was ivory in color, perfect to start the day with a soft shade. Here, let’s break down the details of her ensemble!

Spotted arriving for a shoot, Kareena Kapoor Khan posed in the simple and elegant monochrome ensemble. The linen blends open collar shirt with closed buttons and short sleeves, with the length reaching till her waist, was perfect to bring the formal twist to her look. It was a versatile pick with a price tag of Rs 2,490, a go-to for everything– from morning outings, dinner, and office, to running errands.

The Crew actress nailed the coordinated vibe by matching her shirt with the ivory pants. It had a wide-leg silhouette with the waistband cinching her waist, ensuring both ease of movement and dash of style. Not in the mood for a monochrome look? Then you can also style this classic shirt with your choice of jeans.

In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a ring, enhancing her fingers and look, other than that she kept her ear and neck bare. But considering this ensemble for an outing, you can style it with hoop or stud earrings, a delicate neckpiece to be left loose around the neck, and a watch, completing the look to perfection.

Her beauty? Well, it was glowing. Kareena Kapoor didn’t apply much makeup and used just some basics like moisturizer, sunscreen, and a subtle blush glow adding a rosy effect to her cheekbones. Her beauty game was on point, serving as the perfect inspiration on how to capture hearts with your signature charm.

Ensuring a fuss-free look, the actress decided to tie her hair back into a neat bun with no strands left loose. Also, like every time, she didn’t forget to shade her eyes with the black tinted sunglasses. And lastly, she completed her look with the brown loafers.

Kareena Kapoor's work outfit can be easily your go-to style to turn heads in the boardroom. All you need is to style it right with jewelry, a subtle makeup glam, and hair neatly brushed and left loose for an impressive expression.