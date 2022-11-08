Kareena Kapoor Khan proves her Chanel sling bag fits well in her autumn style; Yay or Nay?

Autumn-chic is the word everywhere and Kareena Kapoor Khan just introduced us thoroughly to the 'fireplace season'. Her gem of looks is all black, warmed-up, and spruced-up. How can something so chic be so right to take advantage of? That being said, we love how she added one of her favourite brand's accessory to her looks. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress' looks from London have left some style marks. Below we spill it all about why these got us talking.

Kareena was recently seen chilling and strutting out with her family which not only meant there will be an incessant blast of pictures but also a beginning to great style goals. She emerged in trendy outfits and we love how these from head-to-toe veer classy, cosy, and trendy statements. As someone who is constantly interested in her style, these came to us as extremely current to look at and easy to replicate.

All you need: Black and some more of it to place your trust on. The mother-of-two through all her style plays and shifts opted for a bag on repeat and that's the absolute candy here. If you too are as inclined as us and believe that these will look the nattiest no matter the decade we're in, here's how to dial up your style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's autumn style is all about chic with a quilted bag and more

The diva's lift selfie looked the best with sister and actress Karisma Kapoor beside her to add more light and warmth to the frame. Both were well bundled up and twinned boot-wise. Kareena wore an animal-printed bomber jacket over a turtleneck ensemble and which was teamed with tight-fitted pants and knee-high leather boots. All was impressively well here with the Chanel black bag which was worn as a sling. Its glossy coat was too out-there and the patent-leather-made accessory also bore some features like diamond-shape quilting, a flap closure, a chain-link shoulder strap, and the brand's logo.