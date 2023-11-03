Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates power and perfection in Joseph’s formal taupe ensemble with Jimmy Choo pumps

Nobody can beat Bebo when it comes to trends. For Kareena Kapoor Khan not only follows them but legit creates them. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ actress is known for her talent and an inherent ability to adapt to the changing fashion and beauty game with her impeccable grace and confidence in tow. It’s quite true that nobody can ace things like this diva can. Her recent formal ensemble at a prominent event was no exception. The diva left us gasping, gushing, and hungry because she ate and left no crumbs for anyone!

Let’s delve into the iconic diva’s outfit and take a closer look at the elegant ensemble that proved that Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion game is always the best, bar none.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked incredible in a formal wear extravaganza

For the auspicious event, the 3 Idiots actress recently chose to wear a tailored wool waistcoat in a warm taupe color, worth Rs. 35,036 approximately, which was a slim-fit vest intricately crafted from a virgin wool blend. This classic and timeless design is from Joseph's AW23 professional collection which has entirely taken inspiration from traditional and timeless menswear shapes. This cropped and sleeveless waistcoat with a deep and sultry V-neckline always featured a traditional center button-up style, a leather-like back, and classic welt pockets to add to the piece’s allure. The talented Jaane Jaan actress further paired this with the matching mid-rise tailored wool trousers from the same collection, worth approximately Rs. 48,238, approximately, which come with a straight fit with pressed pleats and side pockets with a clean finish.

Furthermore, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress also carried a matching single-breasted jacket with a relaxed fit, approximately worth Rs. 73,627, to complete her look. Further, the talented diva also chose to close off her entire elegant ensemble with matching Jimmy Choo python pumps in a taupe gradient shade which was approximately worth Rs. 79,074. They give the Heroine actress’ classy formal outfit a rather harmonious appeal. She further chose to accessorize her elegant ensemble with a long gold pendant, matching gold rings, and a classy wristwatch from Misha Designs by Suhani Parekh. They give the much-needed bling factor to the diva’s classy, professional, and formal aesthetic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s flawless makeup and hair game

Last but not least, let’s talk about the classy Ra. One actress’ hair and beauty game, which was also on fleek. The incredible Jab We Met actress chose to leave her short and superb hair open, styled into a wavy look, that gave her hair some much-needed bounce while perfectly framing her face. The Kurbaan actress chose to go for an oh-so-glam makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, some subtle brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, the perfect contour, rouged cheeks with highlighter, and of course, the perfect glossy nude lipstick, which not only complemented but also elevated the talented diva’s entire ensemble. We’re obsessed with her style. It’s safe to say that the diva legit ate with this look and left no crumbs for anyone, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the talented Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress’ ensemble? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate it? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section, right away.

