Kareena Kapoor Khan raises the temperature in a red Michael Kors outfit; Check out its WHOPPING cost
Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a poppy red Michael Kors bodysuit that featured a criss-cross halter neckline, with matching pants. Keep scrolling to find out the details!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue fashionista! She never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices, whether she is spotted at the airport or at a glamorous event. This morning, she was spotted arriving for the shoot of the 4th season of her chat show What Women Want. She was seen in a white tee paired with baggy denim jeans. Soon after, she glammed up for the shoot, and looked gorgeous in a poppy red outfit from Michael Kors. She posed with her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, and we couldn’t take our eyes off the diva. She also shared a series of pictures of herself in the beautiful red outfit, and we have all the details!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘feeling hot’ in a vivid red outfit from Michael Kors
Kareena Kapoor Khan made a strong case for monochrome dressing in a poppy red Michael Kors halter bodysuit, from the Spring 2023 collection, paired with matching pants. The stretch cashmere bodysuit has criss-cross halterneck ties that cross over to form a keyhole cut-out at the front, and it is just the right blend of sensuous and elegant. She teamed the bodysuit with sleek tailored pants and a belt at the waist. The bodysuit is priced at 650 US dollars, which is approximately Rs. 53,793.
Red pointed-toe pumps completed her OOTD, and the on-point makeup took her look to a whole other level! The smoky-eye makeup added some drama, and she was seen with flushed cheeks, and soft pink lips. Bebo’s center-parted locks were styled into soft, messy waves, and the result was simply stunning! Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Feeling hot,” along with a red chili emoji. Check out the pictures below!
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front
On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming project which is tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders. She will also make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.
