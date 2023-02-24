Kareena Kapoor Khan raises the temperature in a red Michael Kors outfit; Check out its WHOPPING cost

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue fashionista! She never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices, whether she is spotted at the airport or at a glamorous event. This morning, she was spotted arriving for the shoot of the 4 th season of her chat show What Women Want. She was seen in a white tee paired with baggy denim jeans. Soon after, she glammed up for the shoot, and looked gorgeous in a poppy red outfit from Michael Kors. She posed with her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, and we couldn’t take our eyes off the diva. She also shared a series of pictures of herself in the beautiful red outfit, and we have all the details!

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a strong case for monochrome dressing in a poppy red Michael Kors halter bodysuit, from the Spring 2023 collection, paired with matching pants. The stretch cashmere bodysuit has criss-cross halterneck ties that cross over to form a keyhole cut-out at the front, and it is just the right blend of sensuous and elegant. She teamed the bodysuit with sleek tailored pants and a belt at the waist. The bodysuit is priced at 650 US dollars, which is approximately Rs. 53,793.

Red pointed-toe pumps completed her OOTD, and the on-point makeup took her look to a whole other level! The smoky-eye makeup added some drama, and she was seen with flushed cheeks, and soft pink lips. Bebo’s center-parted locks were styled into soft, messy waves, and the result was simply stunning! Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Feeling hot,” along with a red chili emoji. Check out the pictures below!