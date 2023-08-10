Kareena Kapoor Khan serves elegance in white wrap-around dress with thigh-high slit, deep v-neck by Cult Gaia

Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan once again proves why she is considered a style icon with her recent appearance at Pluckk’s event. The actress exuded an air of ethereal grace as she stepped out in a captivating white wrap-around maxi dress, adorned with a sensual thigh-high side slit. Designed by the esteemed fashion house Cult Gaia, the ensemble flawlessly combines sophistication and allure, highlighting the talented queen’s innate sense of fashion.

Let’s dive deep and get a closer look at the details of the Chup Chup Ke actress’ outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked magical in a semi-formal white dress

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress effortlessly personified elegance as she donned the exquisite fit wrap maxi dress from the renowned fashion label, Cult Gaia, worth Rs. 41,999 approximately. The choice of color served as a canvas for her natural beauty to shine through, while the dress’s fluid silhouette complemented her frame exquisitely. The wrap-around design added an element of versatility, allowing Kareena to showcase her individuality through her styling choices. Furthermore, one cannot ignore the alluring thigh-high side slit that adds a touch of sensuality to the dress. The strategic placement of the slit not only lends a modern edge to the ensemble but also allows the actress to flaunt her toned legs with confidence. Safe to say, the thigh-high slit effortlessly balances elegance with a hint of flirtatious charm.

Coming to the dress’s deep V-neckline, draws attention to the 3 Idiots actress’ décolletage, exuding an air of understated allure. The neckline’s elegant plunge adds depth to the outfit, enhancing her regal demeanor. Cult Gaia’s keen eye for detail is evident in the impeccable construction of the neckline, ensuring a flattering and comfortable fit. Meanwhile, Khan’s fashion sensibility also sparkled as she accessorized the ensemble minimally yet strategically. She completed the outfit with Forrest green and nude pumps and the Ra. One actress also wore minimalistic but statement accessories like a ring and gold earrings from Viange, India’s first vintage designer jewelry label. Her choice of accessories enhances the overall look without overpowering the dress’s inherent charm. The diva’s ability to strike a harmonious balance between the outfit and accessories is a testament to her fashion acumen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s appearance at Pluckk’s event is a testament to her timeless style and fashion-forward choices. The ensemble’s elegant silhouette, sensual thigh-high side slit, and deep V-neckline perfectly encapsulate Kareena’s status as a true fashion icon. As she continues to set trends and redefine elegance, there’s no doubt that the trendsetter’s influence on the fashion world remains unparalleled. But, what did you think about the outfit? Are you a fan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

