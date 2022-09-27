Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 6 newest bags on the Bollywood block

Nothing can dull your day anymore that is if you're a die-hard fan of bags. Despite our excitement for outfits that are autumn-like, we can't help but take notes of what your celebrities are rolling out hot and chic. Dotting our screens with classy new digs now and always, their fashion-forward styles have notable bags picked up lately. We love what we see and we cannot lie. Can it ever feel forced to say hello to stylish bags? Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon have their hearts tucked to these bags. What about you?

Ananya Panday There's a Balenciaga Cagole bag for everyone. Janhvi Kapoor has a pastel blue one. Sara Ali Khan owns hers in neon green. Now you know these are not out of style. The Liger actress styles this shoulder bag worth Rs. 1,87,313.26 often with casual outfits like denim shorts and ripped white pants. Ananya's look gets a MOOD on our #OMB scale. What do you think? Pinkvilla OMB scale:

O: On-fleek

M: Mood

B: Blah

Kriti Sanon When does a bag become a go-to? When you know two ways to style it up. Gucci's Attache hobo bag which costs around Rs.233,095 was spotted in Paris. Courtesy of the Adipurush actress on full-vacation mode with her family. Wear it as a crossbody if you should and it looks the best with? Crop tops, jeans, and anything casual. You have what you need for proof right here. Kriti's look gets an ON-FLEEK on our OMB scale. What is your view?

Shraddha Kapoor Quilted bags are making a history of their own. Karisma Kapoor absolutely loves these, particularly her Chanel black bag. The Saaho actress played subtly with her airport outfit which bore distressed denim shorts, a blazer jacket, and a tank top but what made for a show here was her multi-coloured Chanel Foulard bag and her purple tinted sunnies. Shraddha's travel look gets a MOOD on our OMB scale. Share your view in the comments below.

Malaika Arora Blue anyone? This looks great, so think and give us an answer. Mala was off to Kareena's birthday bash dressed in a Fendi bodycon dress and Versace chain-link heels but you see she has this habit of taking glam that is note-worthy everywhere possible. Her Balenciaga Rs. 196,200 hourglass mini bag speaks for itself here. Mala's party look gets an ON-FLEEK based on our OMB scale ratings. What do you think?

Kareena Kapoor Khan Quilted bags forever, if you will! Did we fail at giving you a mini background of how these do not deserve a backseat treatment? We didn't, you know it as well. Dress up casually and super cool but make it natty. Yes, we know what you've left to the imagination here, Bebo. Do you love the mother-of-two's Saint Laurent Loulou brown quilted bag with a single chain strap? Kareena's OOTD looks like a MOOD based on our OMB scale. What is your view?

Shanaya Kapoor Keep the sparkle coming! How? With this satin Prada hobo bag. The Bedhadak actress gave the Rs. 1,43,161.69 blingy arm candy a vote and impressed us a little too much when she clubbed it with a Zara waistcoat and a mini skirt. Goes without saying, this one is ON-FLEEK on our OMB scale. What is your view?

