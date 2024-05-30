Kareena Kapoor Khan sports laid-back airport attire in baggy denim and striped shirt

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true trendsetter, taking everyday comfort to another level with her flawless style. The Crew actress was recently spotted at the airport sporting a chic look to catch a flight. We could already feel the nautical vibes from Bebo’s expertly put-together travel-friendly outfit of wide-leg jeans and a striped shirt.

Baggy pants are having a moment right now, and the trend is not to be missed. A blend of comfort and laidback swagger, baggy denim pants take us back to the iconic hip-hop scene of the '90s and early 2000s.

Here are all the details of Kareena’s airport attire, along with a bonus of Gen-Z fashionista Alaya F’s minimalistic cargo pants look. Let these stylish starlets prove why baggy pants are one of summer's most coveted trends.

Kareena Kapoor pairs nautical stripes with baggy jeans

Kareena Kapoor's choice of faded light blue wide-leg denim for her airport look is a testament to baggy pants' appeal for chic, casual outfits. The loose fit also allows for easy movement, making it an ideal choice for travel.

The Singham Again actress paired her denim with a white round-neck tee, layering it with an open black and white striped button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves, giving her ensemble a classic nautical flair, very apt to fly to Ambani's cruise getaway.

Kareena wore comfy white sneakers and black sunnies to complete her airport look and carried a brown snakeskin Balenciaga bag with a broad shoulder strap and fringes.

With her porcelain complexion free of any make-up and her hair in a fuzz-free top knot, Kareena aced the easy-breezy airport style and showed us how to elevate the baggy denim trend.

Alaya F allowed her cargo denim to take the spotlight

The rising star Alaya F also embraced the baggy pants trend with her gray acid-washed denim cargo pants. Recently spotted in a minimalistic off-duty ensemble, the Srikanth actress paired her grungy cargo with a crisp white strappy tank top and a matching pair of chunky white sneakers.

With a silver-tone bracelet and a Gucci monogrammed bag with chain straps under her arms, Alaya went with a fresh look of barely-there make-up and nude lips. Her hair was parted in the middle and fell in sleek layers on her shoulders. Alaya F's look shows us how to style baggy pants in a cool and modern way that doesn’t overwhelm the overall look.

Whether it’s the eternally gorgeous Kareena Kapoor’s airport look or the Gen-Z obsession Alaya F’s pared-back outfit, there’s no doubt that the It-Girl-approved baggy pants are certified as the most loved trend of the season.

For fashion enthusiasts looking to jump on the bandwagon, take cues from these B-town style icons on how to create a summer-perfect baggy look that is balanced and effortlessly chic.

What’s your take on the baggy pants trend, and whose look do you prefer? Share your views with us in the comments.

