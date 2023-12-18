Kareena Kapoor Khan to Disha Patani: Discover how lace-up boots are stepping up as must-have footwear

Hello, fashionistas! How are things going? We know you're constantly up to date on the newest fashions, so we have an exciting update for you. Lace-up boots appear to have made quite a fashion statement, and our favorite divas, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Disha Patani, have been donning them with flair and grace. And, we're going to be honest, boots provide a whole new dimension of intrigue to our winter ensembles, don't they?

So, if you're wondering where these amazing boots came from, you should remain connected and keep reading. We're about to provide you with all the details that will leave you motivated and ready to take on the fashion world. So prepare to soak up all the stylish inspiration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Did you notice Kareena Kapoor Khan's new airport look? She looked lovely everywhere she went, but it was her boots that grabbed the limelight this time. We were enamored of her fantastic Gucci tie-up boots. What's more, guess what? They come with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,23,892! These boots are not only fashionable but also rather luxurious. So, if you're looking to spend and make a statement like Kareena, these boots may be the ideal addition to your shoe collection.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is making heads turn yet again with her immaculate wardrobe selections at the airport! The paparazzi captured her wearing a pair of jaw-dropping black boots this time. And, they were from Chanel. These stunning pieces are priced at Rs. 1,86,963. Shilpa, on the other hand, understands how to make a fashion statement with style. And, these high ankle-length boots will have you feeling like a real boss babe.

Disha Patani

Last but not least, we have the stunning Disha Patani wearing some very fashionable high-ankle boots. These Louis Vuitton boots scream luxury and are priced at Rs. 1,55,000 and they are well worth the money. These boots are the definition of stylish, with their lace-up design and block heel. Disha rocked them like an expert.

Shall we allow ourselves a second to admire how these opulent lace-up boots have taken over the fashion world? They surely give us big fashion goals! Was it Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gucci boots, Shilpa Shetty's Chanel boots, or Disha Patani's Louis Vuitton boots?

We are eager to hear your thoughts and discover which combination you prefer. So, tell us which pair of boots captured your heart in the comments section.

