Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor; Elevate your New Year’s Eve look with the HOTTEST eyeliner styles

As the New Year’s Eve countdown begins, the spotlight turns to Bollywood’s glamorous divas for the hottest beauty trends that will undoubtedly set the tone for the year ahead. From the enchanting Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to the charismatic Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, these leading ladies are not just trendsetters on the silver screen but also fashion icons off-screen, inspiring us with their entire looks.

So, why don’t we delve into the mesmerizing world of eyeliner styles, exploring the diverse trends embraced by Bollywood’s elite? Get ready to amp up your New Year’s Eve look with the six hottest eyeliner styles that have graced the faces of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other Bollywood beauties. Are you ready?

6 hottest eyeliner trends to elevate your New Year’s Eve ensemble

1. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s pin-up eyeliner wing:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, known for her impeccable fashion sense, flaunts a pin-up eyeliner wing that adds a touch of vintage glamour to her eyes. The elongated, winged liner not only enhances the shape of her eyes but also exudes sophistication. Achieve this classic look by carefully extending the eyeliner beyond the outer corner of the eye, creating a refined and timeless appearance.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dramatic stroke:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the epitome of Bollywood royalty, mesmerizes with her dramatic eyeliner stroke. This bold and expressive style amplifies the allure of her gaze, making a powerful statement. To recreate Kareena’s striking look, opt for a high-pigment eyeliner and confidently draw a bold stroke along the upper lash line, extending it slightly beyond the outer corner for added drama.

3. Kiara Advani’s soft smokey eyeliner:

Kiara Advani embraces a softer approach with smokey eyeliner, offering a sultry and alluring effect. This versatile style complements various eye shapes and is perfect for those seeking a balance between bold and understated. Achieve Kiara’s enchanting look by blending a dark eyeliner along the lash line and gently smudging it for a seamlessly smoldering gaze.

4. Janhvi Kapoor’s panda-like smudged eye look:

Janhvi Kapoor introduces an unconventional twist with her panda-like smudged eye makeup, creating a playful and youthful charm. This style involves strategically smudging the eyeliner on the lower lash line along with the above, giving a whimsical touch to the overall look. Embrace Janhvi’s carefree spirit by experimenting with smudged lines to achieve a trendy and effortlessly cool appearance.

5. Bhumi Pednekar’s unique double flick style:

Bhumi Pednekar stands out with her unique double-flick eyeliner style, adding an avant-garde edge to her New Year’s Eve ensemble. This bold choice involves creating two distinct flicks at the outer corners of the eyes, elevating the entire makeup look. Channel Bhumi’s fearless energy by experimenting with dual flicks, making a bold and artistic statement.

6. Kajol’s sharp feline-like eyeliner stroke:

Kajol, the eternal beauty, captivates with her sharp feline-like eyeliner stroke that exudes elegance and grace. This timeless style involves delicately extending the eyeliner towards a subtle cat-eye shape, accentuating the eyes with a touch of sophistication. Embrace Kajol’s classic charm by mastering the art of precision, creating a sharp and defined feline flick.

As the New Year approaches, take inspiration from Bollywood’s divas and elevate your New Year’s Eve ensemble with the hottest eyeliner trends. Whether you opt for the vintage allure of Sonam Kapoor’s pin-up wing or the bold drama of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stroke, these styles offer a spectrum of choices to suit every personality and occasion. Embrace the artistry of eyeliner and make a statement as you bid farewell to the old and welcome the new with style, glamour, and a touch of Bollywood magic. Cheers to a dazzling New Year 2024!

Are you feeling inspired as of yet? Which one of these styles is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away,

