Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor; Hot celebrity-approved wedding season ready fits by Manish Malhotra

As the joyous echoes of wedding bells draw near, the search for the perfect ensemble becomes a captivating journey. At the forefront of this quest stands the iconic designer, Manish Malhotra, whose name is synonymous with opulence and sophistication. His creations, a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary allure have graced the most celebrated occasions. They always leave us wanting more!

So, join us on an exquisite sartorial exploration as we delve into eight resplendent wedding-season-ready ensembles by Manish Malhotra, each adorned by some of our favorite stars. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

8 ethnic ensembles by Manish Malhotra for the wedding season

1. Sara Ali Khan’s timeless white co-ord set:

In the realm of sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, Sara Ali Khan emerges as a vision of timeless elegance. Her off-white flowy co-ord set, embellished with matching self-thread embroidery, features a cropped top and sharara-like pants. Layered with a matching jacket adorned with a gold border, and complemented by flowery earrings from Manish Malhotra’s jewelry collection, this ensemble is a harmonious symphony of grace and celebration.

2. Kriti Sanon’s cerulean blue sheer saree:

For those seeking a touch of glamor, Kriti Sanon graces the festivities in a cerulean blue sheer saree. Laden with matching sequins, the ensemble boasts ruffled edges and a sequinned halter-neck blouse with a plunging neckline. A perfect blend of sophistication and bling, this outfit effortlessly transitions from cocktail parties to wedding celebrations.

3. Nora Fatehi’s princess-like fusion co-ord set:

Stepping into the spotlight, Nora Fatehi mesmerizes with a princess-like look. A gold-gilded embroidered crop top paired with a vintage velvet structured silver skirt creates a regal and enchanting ensemble. The flowy design, resembling a royal train, positions this outfit as a showstopper, ideal for captivating moments during cocktail parties and receptions.

4. Khushi Kapoor’s pretty ivory lehenga set:

Khushi Kapoor graces the celebrations in a classy ivory-colored lehenga set. The crossover draped cropped top boasts an off-shoulder design and a plunging neckline, while the matching flowing skirt features handcrafted pastel thread work embellished with sequins. This ensemble is a testament to the designer’s ability to blend tradition with contemporary flair, making it a perfect choice for weddings and receptions.

5. Ananya Panday’s timeless yellow sheer saree:

Radiating vibrancy during haldi ceremonies, Ananya Panday adorns a yellow-colored sheer saree. The embellished edge, paired with a matching sequin-laden blouse featuring a halter and plunging neckline, creates a radiant and festive look. Heavy accessories elevate the ensemble, making it a splendid choice for the spirited moments of Haldi celebrations.

6. Shraddha Kapoor’s red sparkling saree set:

Shraddha Kapoor takes center stage in a red sparkling pre-draped saree adorned with dark red shiny sequin work. The ensemble features a crop top with a plunging neckline, a skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, and an attached pallu, enhancing its allure. This bold and alluring choice fits cocktails and weddings, embodying a perfect fusion of modern and traditional elements.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sequin splendor:

Kareena Kapoor Khan graces the celebrations in a pink sequin-laden saree paired with a matching halter-neck blouse. Classy and shimmery pink jewelry enhances the glamor, making this ensemble a splendid choice for cocktail nights and weddings. The vibrant hues and intricate detailing capture the essence of celebration and joy.

8. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s gold tissue saree:

In an ode to timeless elegance, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dons a classic gold handwoven tissue saree. Paired with a metallic and sequin-laden blouse featuring organza sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline, this ensemble exudes sophistication. Its versatility shines as a choice for weddings, receptions, and even cocktail parties, symbolizing the enduring charm of traditional attire in the modern era.

In the kaleidoscope of Manish Malhotra’s creations, each ensemble emerges as a masterpiece, capturing the essence of celebration and the spirit of modern elegance. From the ethereal grace of Sara Ali Khan’s co-ord set to the bold allure of Shraddha Kapoor’s sparkling saree, every outfit is a testament to the designer’s unparalleled artistry. As the wedding season unfolds, these celebrity-approved ensembles become not just clothing but an expression of joy, tradition, and the enduring magic of love.

It’s quite safe to say that Manish Malhotra, through his creations, continues to redefine ethnic couture, ensuring that every fashion enthusiast becomes the epitome of grace and glamor on their special day. So, which one of these is your favorite ensemble? Please share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

