Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Kajol fashion face off: Who wore Manish Malhotra’s pink dual-toned saree better

Bollywood is a major hub for fashion and celebrities often step out in stunning outfits, turning heads and setting trends. With so many stars and so much glamor, fashion face-offs are bound to happen. The recent one we witnessed was between Kajol and Kareena Kapoor, who wore similar pink ombre sarees from Manish Malhotra’s label at two different events. Let's take a closer look at their outfits.

Kareena Kapoor in Manish Malhotra’s pink saree

At the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the actress wore a beautiful Manish Malhotra-designed, candy-pink color saree adorned with silver sequins all over. This gave the saree a unique dual-toned look that shimmered as she moved. To complement the saree, the Jaane Jaan actress chose a strappy pink blouse. Her saree came with a price tag of Rs. 2,45,000.

Kareena kept the accessories minimal, letting the saree be the star of the show. She opted for diamond danglers, which added just the right amount of sparkle. For make-up, she opted for pink eyeshadow, coral lips, and blushed and highlighted cheeks. Last but not least, her hair was styled in an elegant bun, and she turned heads like she always does.

Kajol in Manish Malhotra dual-toned saree

Kajol wore a similar saree to Kareena Kapoor at Manish Malhotra’s collection launch. Her saree featured two lovely shades of pink: soft pink and dark pink. The entire saree was adorned with quad sequins, which added a sparkling effect and made the actress shine brighter. To complement the saree, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress wore a strappy blouse in a soft pink color. Her saree is worth Rs. 2,25,000.

Advertisement

Kajol, with her saree, opted for soft and glowy makeup, enhancing her natural beauty. She opted for a perfect nude eyeshadow with mascara-coated lashes, a hint of blush, and pink lipstick. The subtle yet elegant make-up look was a perfect match for her stunning pink saree. She styled her hair straight and rounded off her look with minimalistic silver danglers.

Such fashion face-offs show how the same designer’s creations can be styled in unique ways to reflect different personalities and preferences. Whether you prefer Kajol’s understated elegance or Kareena’s glamorous flair, both actresses turned heads and got applauded for their looks.

ALSO READ: 3 times Nayanthara showed us the perfect way to rock white tops on vacation