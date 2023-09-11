Kareena Kapoor Khan wears fuss-free outfit in vibrant red embroidered top with draped dhoti skirt: Yay or Nay?

When it comes to style and grace, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a trendsetter in the Indian film industry. The Jaane Jaan actress is known for her ability to not only follow but also make trends, with her spectacular fashion choices. The Bollywood diva’s recent appearance at a women’s entrepreneur event left us in awe. Dressed in a vibrant all-red ensemble designed by the renowned Anamika Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, making a bold statement for the festive season as well as the wedding season.

Why don’t we delve right in and take a closer look at her incomparable and vibrant red formal ensemble? Let’s dive right in.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing in an oversized top and matching skirt

The Jaane Jaan actress was seen wearing a vibrant red organza and silk co-ord set featuring a hand-embroidered oversized top with long and loose sleeves, and a heavily embroidered v-neckline with beads at the ends of dangling threads. The talented Chup Chup Ke actress paired her top with a classy pickup draped skirt which is asymmetrical in length and has a ruched effect. This co-ord set was beautifully created by Anamika Khanna and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 82,880. The 3 Idiots actress also completed her spectacular outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti square-toe mules, featuring a metallic gold-tone, made with calf leather, with a square open toe, sleek straps, and block high heels. These heels come with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 1,22,842.

Meanwhile, the talented Ra.One actress opted for a minimalistic approach to accessories. She adorned statement studded gold link earrings that added a touch of sophistication to her look. Her choice to keep her accessories understated was wise, as it allowed her outfit to take center stage. Furthermore, the talented 36 China Town actress’ hair was styled in a sleek and neat bun, which not only emphasized her facial features but also showcased her neckline beautifully., The talented diva’s makeup was subtle yet flawless, with well-applied blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and the perfect pink-ish nude lipstick. This makeup choice undoubtedly elevated and complemented her entire classy outfit, making her look incomparable.

It’s pretty safe to say that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress’ recent appearance in Anamika Khanna’s vibrant all-red ensemble was a fashion statement that will be remembered for a long time. The blend of tradition and modernity, the intricate embroidery, and the minimalistic approach to accessories made her look stand out at the women’s entrepreneur event. This remarkable ensemble, combined with her poise and confidence, once again proved that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashion icon in the world of Bollywood. Further, as we step into the festive season, her outfit serves as an inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement with their fashion choices.

So, what did you think of the diva’s classy outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

