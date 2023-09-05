Kareena Kapoor Khan wears gorgeous wine-colored blazer set with Charles and Keith blocked heels

Kareena Kapoor Khan has established herself as a fashion trailblazer in the industry, and her affinity for solid-colored outfits is evident. Kareena reckons how to carry a solid-colored dress with incredible elegance, whether it's a brilliant red, a striking emerald green, or a traditional black. Kareena's collection is loaded with one-piece beauties that reflect her immaculate taste, ranging from body-hugging designs to flowing maxi styles. Kareena illustrates that drama is the key in order to creating a great fashion statement with dramatic accessories and a precise contoured beauty look. Her affinity for solid-colored outfits easily steals the show during an appearance for the upcoming film.

Kareena radiates glamour in a blazer set

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sartorial choices never fail to please, and she once again stole the show in a gorgeous blazer set. Kareena's three-piece suit radiated refinement and glamour, highlighting her great sense of style. The sheer design of the blazer lent a hint of dominance to her outfit, while the flowing skirt added a fluid and beautiful movement as she moved. The halter neck top provided a touch of sultry to the combination,while perfectly complimenting it. The wine-colored co-ord set was made of organza fabric and modal satin and oozed richness and grace.

Baked Clay Blazer with deep purple heels

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the event wearing a gorgeous Arohi Baked Clay Organza Blazer Set, which cost Rs. 28,975. Kareena looked like a queen in her suit, exuding elegance and grace. She finished her appearance with Charles and Keith's Sculptural Heel Sandals in deep purple. These sandals brought a delicate pop of color to Kareena's look, matching the Baked Clay shade nicely. Kareena once again displayed why she is a real fashion star with her amazing taste.

By accessorizing her wine-colored attire with breathtaking purple shoes and magnificent dangler earrings, she effectively united elegance and glamour. The Rs. 7,999 Charles and Keith Sculptural Heel Sandals brought a flash of color to her ensemble, offering a subtle yet fascinating contrast. Kareena accessorized her appearance with Radhika Agarwal Jewels' Pine Handcrafted Filigree Danglers Earrings, which cost Rs. 5,150. These 18k gold-plated earrings reflected timeless beauty with multi-teardrops, delicate filigree cutwork, floral patterns, and encrusted Swarovski crystals. Kareena easily demonstrated her affinity for solid hues, captivating us with her perfect attire and exquisite accessories.

