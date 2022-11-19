Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Celine bag steals the show as she steps out in a casual all-blue fit

Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the ultimate travel outfit goals as she steps out in casual blue attire and teams it up with a chic Celine bag. Keep reading to decode the OG-style diva’s airport look.

Time and again, Kareena Kapoor Khan has showcased her love for casual yet chic off-duty fits. This time she was spotted at the airport, sporting a casual blue sweatshirt with matching trousers. While comfort was the supreme element of her airport look, the actress decided to style it up with her Celine bag. Scroll on for a closer look at the actress’s designer bag. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to stir up the airport-style dressing for the season as she stepped out in a monotone outfit casual outfit that featured an oversized hoodie and matching relaxed-fit trousers. The diva stuck to sticking to the muted blue color palette and added a stylish twist to the classic off-duty look with her chunky black boots. The relaxed-fit sweatshirt featured long sleeves with ribbed cuff sleeves, dropped shoulders, a kangaroo pocket, and a hoodie with classic hoodie drawstrings. Kareena completed the look with a badass pair of sunnies a no-makeup makeup look, and tied her hair into a chic pulled-back bun.

A closer look at the Celine bag

Kareena Kapoor Khan teamed up her all-blue look with a Celine Calfskin Large Soft 16 Bag in Tan. This designer bag is carefully crafted with tan-hued leather and features a statement leather top handle with striking gold-tone hardware. The bag also features a twist-lock closure and a suede leather interior. The bag is definitely the star of the airport look and counts as an accessory staple. The fail-safe bag transcends all seasons and trends and is approximately worth Rs. 304.800,00. Scoring high on the comfort and chic scale, Kareena exudes a major casual vibe and we are definitely taking notes. 

Kareena’s airport look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

