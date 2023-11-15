Kareena Kapoor Khan's glam quotient soars high in monochromatic off-shoulder gown that revives Poo energy

Kareena Kapoor Khan has ruled as the queen of Bollywood since she mesmerized us with her classic depiction of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her fashion sense is impeccable, and no matter what she wears, she exudes excellence. Now that season 8 of Koffee With Karan is starting, we can't help but look forward to Kareena's gorgeous presence. She has captivated us with her dress choices on the program throughout the years, and her debut this season promises to be no different.

So prepare to be enthralled as we delve into the delectable details of Kareena's dress choice for this thrilling season. Stay tuned for all the juicy details!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black and white gown

The Buckingham Murders actress recently stepped out in a gorgeous monochrome ensemble that radiated simplicity and elegance, highlighting her exquisite sense of taste. The main portion of her off-shoulder attire was a stunning white, while the lower body flowed into a striking black hue. The skilled actress wore the outfit's lovely bell sleeves with ease, giving a touch of elegance to her entire appearance. Kareena's body shape was wonderfully enhanced by the body-hugging black fabric, making her seem extremely stunning. This beautiful outfit was by Solace London, a brand recognized for its stunning creations and it costs Rs. 65,700.

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s accessories, makeup and hair

Let's take a look at the Jaane Jaan actress' accessories, which flawlessly matched her monochrome ensemble. She accessorized with lovely gold-toned studs from Viange Vintage, which offered a subtle yet fashionable glitter to her look. Kareena didn't stop there; she decked her fingers with stunning gold finger rings from E4K jewelry, further enhancing her outfit. These jewels offered a sumptuous and refined touch to her overall look, highlighting Kareena's exceptional jewelry selection. This exquisite combination was skillfully dressed by Tanya Ghavri, who has always demonstrated her expertise in producing breathtaking looks for the 3 Idiots actress.

Finally, let us not fail to notice Kareena's very gorgeous makeup. One thing we can say about the Singham 3 star is that she isn't afraid to experiment with new cosmetic looks, and she nails them all. Savleen Kaur Manchanda, her makeup artist, performed miracles this time, producing a mesmerizing eye makeup look with a metallic pink eyeshadow, accented by a smeared kohl and eyeliner look that provided a sense of drama. Good Newwz actress finished the look with a glossy red lipstick that highlighted her lips. Her cheeks were perfectly sculpted, and her blush was flawlessly placed, giving her a luminous glow.

And let’s not forget about her amazing hairdo! Mitesh Rajani, Kareena's hair stylist, expertly arranged her tresses into lovely swept-back soft waves, with a side division providing an added touch of elegance. Overall, the Chameli actress’ makeup and hair suited her costume wonderfully, elevating her to the status of a real fashion star.

Advertisement

We want to hear which aspect of Kareena's stunningly created appearance you adored the best! Was it her amazing cosmetics, her fabulous haircut, or her flawless outfit? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani elevates her travel look with classic blazer and expensive Balmain's tote bag