Kareena Kapoor Khan's printed Rajdeep Ranawat tunic set is as festive and fabulous as it can get; Yay or Nay?

It's rare but isn't impossible to take a look back at what was once stunning and still is. That's Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent ethnic look. The best is here, you can't go wrong, and do you need any more introduction to the Laal Singh Chaddha actress's style? Now that's what an icon does. She makes herself known and in this process, style takes no backseat. One kurta and endless love. This is what it looks like to us, what about you?



It's not just you, every year when festivals or wedding invites sneak our way up, we get lost in what to wear and what to never look at. Sometimes we know we want a new ensemble that's as promising as the ones we already own. We can't stop ourselves from dressing up to be the best in the room so we're happy to take this norm to our heart, if we should once again, twice, or forever. Rooting for this energy with us?

Looking for what is trending is a given. But what could charge up your look better than a chic outfit and the brightest out there? Traditionally associated with desi elegance, this kurta set was picked out by Bebo from fashion designer Rajdeep Ranawat's spread of creative creations. The midi tunic features a mandarin collar, a button placket, boxy kimono three-quarter sleeves, and colourful geometric prints which hinted at inspiration borrowed from the art and architecture of Spain's Seville.

