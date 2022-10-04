Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ralph Lauren sweater is the autumn chic you need to travel fashionably warm

To all sweater-haters, could you resist a warm kiss from a cosy outfit? As the weather tickles the sweater fancy in the ones who love these to the core, have you been religiously cuddling up to these? Sweaters add up to most of the stories on the autumn fashion mood board, and have you got a cool grip on one yet? When it comes to fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her style belong together. Her airport style points to an on-point fashion forecast for days ahead. We would trade our trench coats for this look, would you?

She beholds a huge influence on how and why we love a particular outfit. Often giving approvals to a glam galore of summer dresses, denim shirts, mom jeans, and more, her list is the one that could earn a dozen and more compliments. Her recent travel look is the one for the books. Seen her look? Videos of her being mobbed by fans the same night are surfacing on the internet, looks like Bebo kept her cool. We also spotted cute little Jeh, he's a stylish charmer just like his parents.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has some incredibly comfortable and chic-looking shirts. If you, like her, adore shirts that you wear often out and about, may we suggest you team white shirts with outfits that look sporty too? Who follows a trend? Nobody. Who sets a trend? Kareena.

She wore a Ralph Lauren cable-knit sweater over her untucked shirt. The Rs. 18,664.64 ivory sleeveless sweater with a round, ribbed neck gave a polished finish to her look. The 42-year-old brought in white pants which had a single blue vertical stripe detail and a few colourful logo patches. It was as white, fashionable, and excellent with Chanel lace-up ivory shoes. Also giving it an additional touch of appeal were her black sunglasses and a Dior bag. Kareena's hair was tied into a bun and her bright lipstick with a blend of pink and orange made her ready to fly out.