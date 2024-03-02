Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been Bollywood’s fashion royalty. Forever etched in our memories as the iconic ‘Poo’, the actress’ unmatched sense of style, an aura of charm, and the confidence that she carries her outfits with remains unchanged. She always serves main character energy no matter what she chooses to wear, leaving us awestruck and speechless.

The Buckingham Murders actress has once again owned the room with her fashion finesse as she walked in wearing a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani drape at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party. Let’s take a proper look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OOTN.

Kareena Kapoor Khan personifies perfection in a mauve saree

The Jab We Met actress embraced the elegance of a mauve drape for the star-studded evening. This beautiful saree gown was designed by one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion designers, Tarun Tahiliani, and her bewitching look was styled by none other than the creative genius Rhea Kapoor.

The mauve piece boasted of a champagne gold border with intricate embroidery work. The clusters of crystal work and sequin embellishments made this saree gown the perfect choice for such a splendid party night.

The 3 Idiots actress further paired this magnificent saree with a strapless tube-top-like heavily embellished blouse with a plunging neckline that gave her outfit a sexy twist. However, the highlight of the look was the unique draping style that brought in a touch of old-world charm to the modern piece.

The shimmery detailing of the saree, its modern style, the unique draping, and the feminine and fabulous color, all came together to create an immaculate ensemble that only Bollywood’s iconic Heroine, Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off with such effortless elegance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s accessory choices were also on fleek

Khan added some eye-catching statement pieces to elevate her look. This list included a shimmery net-style diamond choker, matching dramatic chunky statement earrings encrusted with green crystals, matching rings, and a bejeweled sling bag.

These luxurious accessories are proof that Kareena Kapoor Khan can carry anything perfectly. Meanwhile, Bebo chose to keep her dark tresses open, styled into a naturally wavy look. She also swept her hair to one side to show off her accessories—a wise decision indeed!

Coming to the makeup look, Kareena kept things minimal. She went with a dewy makeup look with shimmery eyeshadow. She added some drama with black eyeliner, which is clearly done to perfection, with a cat-eyed wing on the side.

The blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks definitely helped the diva up her makeup game. However, the nude lip shade won the crown by complimenting Kareena’s complexion while playing extraordinarily well with her classy outfit.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mauve saree? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

