Kareena Kapoor Khan's sweatshirt and jeans combo hints at a comfy-cool style; Yay or Nay?

We all know sweatshirts are doing all the cosy-ing up a job for us right now. Welcome to the season in focus: Autumn. We've been intensely schooled on what it brings in and pushes us to reach. Jackets, coats, stockings, boots, and a dozen-plus lattes quite often. As Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to take reigns as the coolest fashionista in the Bollywood arena, she has a long, everyday history (no, we're not exaggerating) of dishing out maximum relaxed-out looks.

Don't we love a sweatshirt mostly for its fit? Sometimes baggy and ultra-oversized, it's just too loveable. Some of us just hate force-fit ourselves into an outfit so unlike the Kardashian entrepreneur. Watched a recent video of her finding it difficult to get through the stairs because of her outfit? Ah, but first, fashion we guess! Back to Bebo now. Her OOTD calls for a serious note-taking moment because we see a sweatshirt and jeans. Literally, all our favourites are up here.

The mother-of-two rocked a gray sweatshirt from H&M curated with recycled cotton and polyester, not in equal parts. It costs us Rs.1,999 and what does it offer you? Drop shoulders, ribbed cuffs, crew neck, and hem. A motif with 'MONACO' in blue stood as the highlight here and also the black embroidery underneath it which featured 'fitness & athletics'. Kareena clubbed it with blue jeans which had a loose fit.