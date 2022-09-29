Kareena Kapoor Khan's sweatshirt and jeans combo hints at a comfy-cool style; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit shows us the level of comfort we need to meet. Take a look!

by Manjusha Naik   |  Updated on Sep 29, 2022 05:39 PM IST  |  222.1K
Kareena Kapoor Khan's sweatshirt and jeans combo hints at a comfy-cool style; Yay or Nay?
Kareena Kapoor Khan's sweatshirt and jeans combo hints at a comfy-cool style; Yay or Nay?

We all know sweatshirts are doing all the cosy-ing up a job for us right now. Welcome to the season in focus: Autumn. We've been intensely schooled on what it brings in and pushes us to reach. Jackets, coats, stockings, boots, and a dozen-plus lattes quite often. As Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to take reigns as the coolest fashionista in the Bollywood arena, she has a long, everyday history (no, we're not exaggerating) of dishing out maximum relaxed-out looks. 

 

Don't we love a sweatshirt mostly for its fit? Sometimes baggy and ultra-oversized, it's just too loveable. Some of us just hate force-fit ourselves into an outfit so unlike the Kardashian entrepreneur. Watched a recent video of her finding it difficult to get through the stairs because of her outfit? Ah, but first, fashion we guess! Back to Bebo now. Her OOTD calls for a serious note-taking moment because we see a sweatshirt and jeans. Literally, all our favourites are up here. 

 

The mother-of-two rocked a gray sweatshirt from H&M curated with recycled cotton and polyester, not in equal parts. It costs us Rs.1,999 and what does it offer you? Drop shoulders, ribbed cuffs, crew neck, and hem. A motif with 'MONACO' in blue stood as the highlight here and also the black embroidery underneath it which featured 'fitness & athletics'. Kareena clubbed it with blue jeans which had a loose fit. 

 

Kareena in a sweatshirt and jeans

While it was super casual, her look included stylish espadrilles, black sunnies, and a smartwatch. Sport a simple hairdo or makeup: an updo or a bun, fill in your eyebrows, or swipe on your favourite lipstick. Want to skip these? Go for it! 

 

Kareena Kapoor aces her OOTD.

Kareena's look gets a MOOD on our OMB scale. What do you think? 

Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 7 Celeb easy makeup inspirations that look a whole lotta festive

 

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!