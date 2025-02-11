Kareena Kapoor opts for a Rs 15,182 sweatshirt to keep her workday look sporty, comfortable, and fresh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the only actresses who can make a statement with both her glamorous and laid-back styles. Getting back to work, the actress, as always, slayed in her casual and sporty ensemble. The style icon exuded cozy vibes in a dark grey sweatshirt paired with leggings. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Brightening our day with her presence, the actress effortlessly inspired us with her casual style, proving that it, too, has a strong impact. Kareena Kapoor embraced the morning in a crewneck sweatshirt. The ensemble from 7 Days Active is priced at Rs 15,182. This soft cotton fit features an oversized silhouette, full sleeves, and a round neckline, making it perfect for a post-gym look, off-duty style, or cozy vibes.

Adding a relaxed touch to her look, the Veere Di Wedding actress paired her sweatshirt with black leggings. The fitted bodice hugged her like a second skin and featured two white linings at the edges. Her choice of bottoms was just perfect, ensuring ease of movement along with a dash of style.

Maintaining her casual charm, the style icon embraced a no-makeup look. She proudly flaunted her natural skin with just a few drops of moisturizer and sunscreen to protect it from harmful radiation. Her wet hair didn’t go unnoticed either—left open with a natural parting, it fell just below her shoulders.

As for jewelry, she skipped it altogether and instead accessorized with black-tinted sunglasses for a cool touch. All set for a busy workday, the actress completed her look with sporty and comfy shoes.

With this latest look, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that even sporty outfits can make a statement. If you’re in the mood to enjoy a laid-back vibe, you can take inspiration from her style and recreate it for the perfect outing look. Also, if you plan to wear this top for an outing, you can effortlessly style it with jeans and some jewelry. It’s always good to add a signature charm!