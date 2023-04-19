Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Celebs in all glow, wow in tangerine dresses

Expect love to look easy this Spring. How? The more you shall see tangerine, the more likely and quickly you're going to be following its every movement - the rise of it, of course. We've honestly learned the easy way of how it has gained traction in the past predominantly as a hue suitable very much for hot-weather brunches. We have enduring memories of Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor clad in the past in dresses of total tangerine-royalty.

7 Divas in their stylish Spring-ready dresses

Nora Fatehi

Just as how agreeably gold has become a fixture in our accessory-style history, tangerine knows how to run the gamut of pretty well. Need something that can convince you to trust that both these colours are stylish together? The Garmi dancer picked out a halter-neck dress of maxi length which bore a ruched detail and thigh-high slit. Her bodycon and all-monotone attire featured notable styling elements such as metallic gold slingback heels, a necklace, mini hoop earrings, rings and bangles.

When going gaga over a dress translates to an "add to cart day". Get glammed up in a rib knit David Koma asymmetric hem dress. The Pathaan actress' movie promotional look was styled by Shaleena Nathani consisting of long sleeves, cut-outs, a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit. The sexy star's Rs. 48,300 one-piece outfit was accessorised with chunky gold jewellery and black tie-up heels. Is orange the new black or is black the new orange? Cannot decide with this on-fleek styling.

Janhvi Kapoor

We do know who has a soft spot for risqué necklines. As visible and loud as it can get, for one of her looks, the Mili actress was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani in an Alex Perry off-shoulder mini dress. Her Bram dress bore a price tag of Rs 87,840 and came with a corset, long sleeves and a body-hugging fit. So, how do you light up your look? Don't over-style it with accessories. Keep studded earrings and rings out for a show. No necklace and just a pair of pumps should help.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The thing of desire. Done swooning, up next - donning. The Good Newwz actress recently donned a Rs. 52,533.07 'Shalom' one-shoulder gown from Three Graces London. Not too figure-hugging, not too flowy, it dripped with simpleness but fully chic appeal. Kareena's look was styled with two-strap floral-embroidered heels from Fizzy Goblet. She looked very stunning and rightly starred drop earrings. If you're not betting on a mini handbag as white or silver as your earrings and footwear, stop and think no longer about the other colours in the dictionary. You're done, go selfie-ing or stepping out for lunch.

Ananya Panday

If our dress diary does not have a dash of dopamine dressing right now, sorry to say we haven't got the fashion assignment for Spring right. The Gehraiyaan beauty’s Rs 31,084 mini dress from The Dolls House Fashion featured a bustier-style neckline, straps, and a glue-like fit. Her peach and orange-hued dress got a formal but classy blazer that rounded off her look. And how does a doll nail her look? With a tie-up and a colourful pair of heels. The sweetest candy we know.

Priyanka Chopra

Destined to make you the fashion princess. When in India last time on a mini trip, our desi girl, the Dostana actress rocked a midi leather dress. And, remember it was next-level with a plunging neckline and a belt. Her sleeveless outfit teamed up with pointed-toe embellished pumps that oozed sparkle. And, why are we raving about it? Nothing tastes as real as radiance on a sunny day. Wrap up your look sans a necklace but with a pair of hoop earrings alone. Make it look more fantastic with a non-shiny sling bag.

Print heaven. What is not to admire in marble print that is also very much visible in our birthday cakes? All the fun (in caps) and modish, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress looked ravishing in a bodycon halterneck dress. You know you've hit the jackpot as you inch towards the end of your look when you style your hair in a Y2K manner with braids and let everything (bangles and eye makeup) pop as loud as your ensemble.

Whose look do you love? Let us know in the comments below.

