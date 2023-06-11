Kareena Kapoor proves co-ord sets are her favorite Summer outfit with under Rs 6K Zara outfit

Someone is a hundred percent down to wearing co-ordinated outfits this Summer. Do you know her? Bollywood's biggest fashionista, popularly known as, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Co-ords took on the pace of the Crew actress' daily style and it only fed our curiosity of why we need sets of this kind during the hottest months. It's a sartorial action that never stopped in her case until yesterday. If your comprehension of fashion now ends with comfort and cool, we will give you pearls of wisdom on how you can delve into the same realm but with another new outfit.

Bebo is a shirt girl, folks. She has them in stripe prints, plain blues, and plenty of prints. Think of your favorite hue in the form of a co-ordinated set centered by a shirt and pants. Sounds like a sartorial approach you can explore and benefit from? Get caught up with perfection and a relaxed look like Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor looks stylish in her go-to ensemble

Yesterday she was photographed outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai dressed in a monotone and light pistachio two-piece poplin combo from Zara. Can we detach from greens? The Laal Singh Chaddha actress proves it's a little too difficult and we agree. Green outfits look striking and quite flashy when it's really hot outside. Best to be repeatedly worn to lunches and when you wish to travel.

Its fabric proves to be an excellent vehicle of breathability and lightweight bliss. The mother of two wore her greens right in a long-sleeved and collared shirt that cost Rs 2,990.00 and featured a chest patch pocket, cuffs, high-low hem and a button-up front. This Morocco-made cotton number was teamed by her with trousers worth Rs 2,990.00.

It's sometimes Summer, sometimes Monsoon but our memories and moods are totally attached to trousers that do not really act like our second skin. Designed as a mid-waist pattern, it bore an adjustable and elasticated waistband with contrast ties of ivory hue which wasn't kept out as pictures showed. Her straight-leg bottoms had a button fastening.

The Good Newwz actress accessorized her look with black sunglasses and white loafers. She may have purchased her footwear from Gucci. Run an inspection through all of her looks and you will have it justified that she is the biggest fan of the Italian luxury brand. She rocked a pair of horsebit leather loafers priced around Rs 75,849.86 approximately. Kareena styled her hair into a top knot and wore nude lpstick.

We brought up tips for you to slip your feet into loafers. Create monochrome looks that display a minimalist aesthetic with trousers or different bottoms and shirts. Look casual in chinos of light hues or pastel shades and combine them with a button-down shirt or tight-fitted tees. For a dressier look, pair your skirt suit with loafers, that's classy



Advertisement

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor takes over London streets in Edward Crutchley outfit, Monies necklace for pre birthday look