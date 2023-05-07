Kareena Kapoor proves she's a Kaftan girl in Aseem Kapoor's printed tunic set that can fund your Summer trip

Kareena Kapoor Khan's style recently played host to more fashionable print than one, and it was all within the span of only one day - one can say, her Summer looks are done amazingly well! Ain't nothing like printed outfits to make a strong fashion statement this season. It is essential for you to choose breathable fabrics, opt for loose styles, and balance out your prints with accessories that are not as loud as your attire. As people who talk about fashion every day, it's unusual for us not to notice what Bebo dons and nails. We know it's Sunday, but here's how you can channel her Saturday style.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress understands the idea of how to keep 'Kool in Kaftan' despite the humid Summer weather. Kaftans are commonly worn as a traditional garment for special occasions, such as weddings, but they have also become a popular fashion item in recent years. Modern kaftans often feature bold prints and bright colours and can be worn as a beach cover-up, loungewear, or even as a statement piece for a night out.

Kareena Kapoor looks lovely in a Kaftan set

One of the must-remember benefits of a kaftan is its loose, flowing design, which makes it comfortable and easy to wear in hot weather. It can also be a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Overall, kaftans are beautiful and practical garment that can add a touch of elegance and comfort to any wardrobe.

The mother-of-two was pictured outside Randhir Kapoor's Mumbai residence. For her daytime visit, she picked out a multi-coloured Kaftan set from Aseem Kapoor. This two-piece 'Ritu' attire featured a tunic of little over-the-knee length, a close neck and a phenomenally defined neck yoke with a dori and beadwork. This anti-fit number with geometric print, sleeves with slits and a full boho vibe was clubbed with wide-leg trousers which had a relaxed fit.

Designed from natural crepe and satin linen, Kareena's Rs 38,500 ensemble was accessorised with a black shoulder bag which had gold-tone hardware. She donned heels, sunglasses, and edgy earrings. The stunning girl had her hair tied at the back and she put on peach lipstick.

We can longer say we do not know how to style a Kaftan and what accessories to not include, given the many times Kareena has provided regular lessons.

In fact, she has become somewhat of an ambassador for the Kaftan trend in India. Kareena's Kaftans have ranged from simple, solid-coloured pieces to more intricate designs with bold prints and eye-arresting embellishments. She has often paired them with everything from sandals and sunglasses for a casual look, to statement jewellery and high heels for a more dressed-up getup. And, one of the reasons the ‘The Crew’ actor’s Kaftan looks have become so popular is because of their effortless appeal.

Do you love her Indo-Western outfit? Let us know in the comments section.

