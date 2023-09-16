Kareena Kapoor radiates Poo energy as she dons a HOT PINK shirt dress with matching Christian Louboutin

Shirt dresses are now a popular choice in the ever-changing world of fashion, and it's easy to see why! Many people have fallen in love with these easy to wear yet elegant costumes, including our very own OG Bollywood fashionista, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena was recently spotted wearing a lovely solid-colored shirt dress that had everyone in awe of her excellent taste. So, where did Kareena obtain this amazing outfit? It's no surprise she looked like a million bucks in it, with its attention to detail! Hold on to your hats, fashionistas, we will be spilling the beans!

Kareena rocks the hot pink shirt dress

Kareena Kapoor was recently seen wearing a beautiful pink shirt dress that had us in awe. Her looks was enhanced by the brilliant hot pink color, which made every one’s jaw drop. The shirt dress had a smart blend of basic half-sleeves and half-connected puff sleeves, which added a whimsical touch to the ensemble. This dress radiated elegance and a sense of appeal with its floor-length design and open slit-like look.

Kareena’s stunning silver jewelry on a hot pink dress

Kareena Kapoor's excellent fashion choices usually raise attention, and her recent appearance in the hot pink 'Eve' Dress by Reik Studio was certainly no different. This gorgeous garment, which cost Rs. 25,500, emphasized her attractiveness and displayed her distinct sense of style. Kareena accessorized her ensemble with a Flat Link Chain from Misho Designs to give a touch of sophistication. The chain simply boosted her outfit, adding a touch of class. She also decorated her wrist with Misho Designs' silver rhodium-plated Sirena Cuff, which cost Rs. 14,214. These accessories matched Kareena's attire nicely, increasing her overall design statement.

She accessorized her exquisite bright pink gown with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, giving her appearance a touch of luxury. Bhawna Sharma and Prashant Mangasuli, the creative stylist combo who beautifully brought out Kareena's fashion expertise, designed the whole attire. Tanvi Chemburkar, a makeup artist, did her magic on Kareena, giving her a single-lined eyeliner and a basic dewy makeup look that complemented her inherent beauty. Not to mention the effortlessly elegant hairdo - basic open hair that has a central division, beautifully sculpted by Mitesh Rajani. Yet again, Kareena Kapoor demonstrates that she is a real fashion icon, with her immaculate style choices and a team of professional experts enhancing her beauty.

Rate this shirt dress look of Kareena on a scale of 10.

