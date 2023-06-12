Kareena Kapoor rocks another affordable H&M t-shirt in the coolest and most casual way

It's confirmed! Kareena Kapoor Khan's wardrobe in Summer is all t-shirts and co-ordinated sets. She brought another replicable reference with her casual look from this morning and very clearly it wasn't an outfit that scaled back on comfort. That's why we're Bebo admirers. She does it easily but also flawlessly. Heavily A+'in around in terms of style, the Crew actress has a growing influence on how we look at fashion.

T-shirts are always in service of a cool statement and no-fuss look. Khan's proved the efficiency of t-shirts, especially, graphic printed which she would wear with denim pants. Sometimes, those trigger the logo mania in us. The bottom line - her tees have attracted our attention not only for their appeal but also affordable price tags. The latter term in the question brings to our mind an observation. She's climbing the fashion ladder high-up lately with non-expensive H&M outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan aces a super cool casual look

We all know she has great taste but also a mind that doesn't say yes to just hefty price tags. Further proof that Kareena is a tee girl who also keeps opportunities to re-wearing her outfits close, was when she rocked an oversized dark gray number in February and March earlier this year. It was a Rs 1,299 t-shirt, a classic case of when inexpensive becomes your go-to vibe.

Pictured from her upcoming movie's shoot location, the 42-year-old looked fresh and simple in a t-shirt and jeans ensemble. In the process of her everyday work schedule, she gave us no single reason to find alternatives for t-shirts. You will have a grip on this guide even better when we give you tips to style some in Monsoon.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress showed us how to seek 'Nirvana' in a t-shirt from H&M once again. It would run you Rs 1, 499.00. Read, register and ready-up to do what Kareena's tee asks of you to do. What a thought to have woken up to, we say. Her cotton and jersey oversized tee featured drop shoulders, crew neck rib neckline, and pink and monochrome black and white print motif.

It was a long T-shirt, by the way. She combined it with faded light blue denim pants and accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a classic Kareena accessory, that is espadrilles. Her hair was left down, straight and good. Do you see any trace of makeup? Probably she has eyebrows filled in and put on some lip balm.

Going out on rainy days can be difficult; it's unpredictable, to say the least. Don't let your style suffer though. If you're due for a t-shirt purchase, read through the fabric section. Anything quick-drying can lighten up the load of your sartorial hassle. Monsoon is generally gloomy, so take it upon yourself to brighten your looks with colors and prints. Lastly, always carry your raincoat along or a waterproof light jacket that doesn't let your t-shirt to drench, if not completely, comparatively less.

