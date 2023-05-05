Kareena Kapoor shells Summer vibes in a Massimo Dutti tie-dye shirt dress you can buy for under 8k

Ever seen a dress and wish you bought more of it in colours? Tie-dye print could probably be the solution to your panic-buying and hoarding behaviour. Come to think of it, your quest for colours could be found in a single outfit. It is a vibrant and colourful pattern that has been popular for decades, especially during the summer months and in the peak lockdown year when most of us tried to get artsy and playfully experimented with our style and so much more. From a variety of attempts as done in the past, we found that tie-dye print on a dress has successfully won our hearts and we are now dress-loyalists. Fascinatingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was spotted in the city on Friday, wore a perfect tie-dye shirt dress, meant for Summers.

You have luncheons and dinners to attend, and then to look fashionable, dresses can be your best resort. The fashion teacher in us suggests you reach for a tie-dye dress as well. Bebo is a dress girl,especially if you have noticed the times when she has served looks in all kinds of prints. From stripes, floral, polka dots and lots more, Kareena’s paved the way in all lovely dresses. This afternoon, the ‘The Crew’ actress was photographed outside a salon in Mumbai, dressed in not just a tie-dye but also a shirt dress. And, it definetely reads like a Summer fashion dictionary to us.

Kareena Kapoor's shirt dress is all things comfortable and cool

A shirt dress can be a great summer outfit option as it is comfortable, versatile and easy to style. It is a staple that can be worn in many different ways, making it constantly charming and a must-have in your closet. And, one such winning way to introduce lots of colours and prints to your looks which a tie-dye print can certainly do. So, how many outfits sported by you so far may heed this simple and trendy formula?

Whether this is your first or fifth tie-dye shirt dress, take a look at how the Kapoor put her OOTD together. Her Massimo Dutti midi dress is made from linen and cotton fabric and is further designed with button fastening. When we told you about a shirt dress and how functional it can be, we were not trying to be your home of hopes, it is true that you can also sport this dress as a jacket over a tank top and denim shorts combo or just another mini dress. These are casual chic looks at their peak.

This lightweight breezy dress from Portugal entailed four hues, a collar, buttoned cuffs, and side vents at the straight hem. The Good Newwz actress' dress is undoubtedly the trend everyone is talking about and to make it stunning it is in your hands right now. This pretty inspiration has come your way to show you that accessories are key. Mix and match and grab a pair of white pointed-toe pumps, gold hoop earrings and a thin brown belt to style this Rs 7,196.13 (Approx.) dress.

Last but not the least, Kareena Kapoor made sure she looked stunning! She had her tresses neatly styled into a sleek hairdo and her makeup was quite a lot sheen. The gloss and her rosy cheeks made her look gorgeous. Adding an oomph to her overall look, Bebo also applied eyeliner and concluded her look.



Do you love her dress? Let us know in the comments section.

