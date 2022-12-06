Kareena Kapoor slays in an Ashish shirt; Her stylish gang rocked their party glam in black outfits

It's raining black and Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl gang showed us so. What fun is it to twin and look chic isn't it? It's truly a party calling December and your celebrities are making strong cases at a lightning speed. Who doesn't love to look fashionable? Last night Bollywood had a great bash as they rang in the brilliant designer Manish Malhotra's birthday. What is now a talking point is that the monochrome trend has gone mainstream and black is still the on-point hue.

Kareena Kapoor and her chic bunch are all for team black



Kareena Kapoor Khan What looks came by! Some extol-worthy outfits were sported by Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Bebo. Lining our feeds big time since yesterday are how these beauties coloured their looks uniformly in black. See for yourself why our minds were blown. Kareena's style episode included an Ashish shirt from the designer's Fall '22 collection which featured white and black sequin embellishments. The Rs. 1,41,842.90 georgette number was clubbed with loose-fitted trousers and she looked like a total star with heels, earrings, and Rs. 99,535.75 Roger Vivier's satin micro bag which included a crystal embellished bouquet strass buckle and a drape that brought all the posh to her getup.

Malaika Arora Malaika was all for the disco glam dressed in a Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga's which is now under the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Her crystal-embellished sweater dress with long sleeves, a turtleneck, and the brand's logo looked fun and flawless. This warm-looking mini-ensemble was styled with black accessories such as thigh-high black leather pointed-toe boots and an Rs. 2,31,281.96 hourglass crocodile embossed mini handbag which entailed a single handle.

Karisma Kapoor We'd wear these into the winter so stylishly. Karisma's pantsuit look was black and classy with a spice of silver tie-up top which put the essence of a party glow in this look. Wear your ankle-strap stilettos and drop earrings. Give it all the cool seal it needs with a handbag.