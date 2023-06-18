Kareena Kapoor stylishly spices up a co-ordinated outfit with Fizzy Goblet sliders worth under Rs 4K

You know you're an avid fashion reader when Kareena Kapoor Khan's Summer fashion looks need no introduction. The Bollywood actress stepping out for The Crew's shooting definitely meant something to our audience: the explosion of references. But, we weren't expecting all of her looks to be warm season oriented and we're so glad it happened to be. Besides your trusty outfits, a great co-ordinated white outfit is a gift, whether you are a traditional celebrity style follower or someone who just wants to try out a new look.

Khan's ensemble picks can only be perfect. When it comes to co-ordinated shirt sets for Summer, the more, the comfier. If we have to make a recommendation for the day, it would be the one pinned in this guide. Notice all you want and take a tip on how a color spin can alter a look and give it the classy-minimalist definition. This is another look of the Bollywood actress we borrowed an example of how to never keep a limit of colors when you style a look. After all, having fun and creating the best look are absolute goals.

The 42-year-old delivered a super neat look recently as she headed out to the shoot location of her movie. It was apparently on hours before The Crew's team called it a schedule wrap. Bebo officially announced in one of her Instagram posts that it is time for Summer vacation. Ain't no lie that we will miss her everyday duty-mode looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks classy in a white attire and multi-colored sliders

Probably this is our step towards preparing you for the FOMO moments yet to arrive. So, how do you seamlessly incorporate Kareena's look into your style? Get a plain outfit and not-so-plain footwear. Everything about her getup exuded a crisp allure. She rocked a white outfit which doubled on a monotone take with both the shirt which consisted of buttons, drop shoulders, short sleeves and a high-low hem with asymmetric cuts on the sides.

What's an oversized shirt without its cool partner in slay? (also known as pants). The Laal Singh Chaddha actress concluded her garb with wide-leg hem bottoms. If it's linen-made, positive chances are that this combo will get maximum wear this season.

The mother of two rounded off her look with a pair of 'Dreamcatcher' vegan sliders worth Rs 3,890. Fashion is fine in the literal sense. Wear them guilt-free with your casual dresses, ethnic ensembles, and dungarees. Handcrafted in India, the Fizzy Goblet footwear entailed multi-colored thread embroidered work with a new meaning given to Kutch in the forms of floral patterns, coins, mirror-work, a buckle feature, and a double cushioned cork sole.

Imagine all of the styling options these pieces of the statement will bring. Kareena also looked terrific with her favorite accessory - black sunglasses that packed up her look. She tied her hair into a low ponytail and it was also a barely-there makeup look. Probably her eyebrows may have been filled in and there could be some lipstick.

