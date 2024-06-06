Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood divas who dazzled in season’s hottest hue butter yellow

This season the one color that’s stealing the spotlight In the fashion scene is butter yellow. The soft and creamy hue has been making waves on runways and red carpets alike, and celebrities are embracing it with open arms. Butter yellow is a versatile color perfect for formal and casual occasions. Whether it’s a glamorous evening gown or casual summer dress, the color adds subtle elegance which is hard to resist.

One of the reasons why celebrities are gravitating towards butter yellow is its ability to flatter almost any skin tone. As they embrace this color, they are also giving us hints on how to wear it right. So, here are 5 celebs who aced the color of the season making it more than just a statement.

Deepika Padukone

Mom-to-be Deepika stunned in a bright butter yellow dress coming from the shelves of designers Gauri and Nainika. Her dress boasted a wide strap silhouette with a square neckline. It also had a short bodice with pleats flowing from the waist. The pockets on the dress give it a functional aspect. Her yellow dress covers all the bases of maternity fashion and the yellow color further complements it.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor always knows how to make a statement, and her recent airport look was no exception. The Bollywood diva was spotted in a Ralph Lauren butter yellow shirt paired with crisp white pants, and she totally nailed the chic vibe. Her butter yellow color added a refreshing touch to the ensemble. It also complemented her radiant complexion again proving that butter yellow is indeed a universally flattering color.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday dazzled in a butter yellow color dress at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy. Her dress was the perfect choice for a celebratory occasion, adding a splash of cheerfulness. The soft and feminine shade also complemented her glow and her white handbag provided a delightful contrast to her look

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads at an event in her butter yellow ensemble from the shelves of Deme Love. The actress stunned in a long sheer dress and elevated her look by layering it with a butter yellow blazer over it. The sheer fabric of the dress and the buttery hue created a harmonious color palette, making Tamannaah’s outfit look like sheer perfection.

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri turned heads on her vacation as she opted for a white strapless top and paired it with butter yellow colored trousers. The trousers added a pop of color to her look and the relaxed fit made it perfect for a beach vacation.

So why not shift that gear and introduce butter yellow to your outfits or your interior designs this season? If you want to act like a star or if you only cheer up your life and add warmth to it, then butter yellow is the ideal option. After all, who can resist the allure of such a sunny and delightful hue?

