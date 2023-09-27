Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra: B-town’s OG divas who make a powerful case in Sabyasachi sarees

In the enchanting world of Indian fashion, where tradition and modernity converge, Sabyasachi Mukherjee stands as a maestro, weaving dreams with his timeless creations. But what makes his couture truly iconic are the Bollywood divas who breathe life into his exquisite sarees, transforming them into veritable works of art. From the ethereal Kareena Kapoor Khan to the dazzling Priyanka Chopra Jonas, these actresses not only wear sarees; they embrace them, making a compelling case for Sabyasachi’s superiority in the realm of fashion.

Sabyasachi sarees have long been coveted by fashionistas, not only for their intricate craftsmanship but also for the aura of elegance and grace they exude. So, let’s delve into the stories of five iconic OG divas of Bollywood who have draped themselves in these masterpieces to make a case for their undeniable supremacy.

5 Bollywood divas who flaunted their love for Sabyasachi sarees

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s flowery drape:

The Jaane Jaan actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous and breezy white saree from the esteemed brand. This drape was laden with beautiful pastel-colored flowers and had a delicate gold detailed border to elevate the entire piece’s look. The talented actress paired it with a matching velvet blouse with sleek straps and a U-shaped neckline. She also added minimalistic droplet earrings to add to the outfit’s overall look. And, you’d fall in love with Kareena’s look!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ polka-dotted affair:

The Love Again actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous off-white drape from the fabulous brand, which is also laden with red dots and a gorgeous embellished red border. The talented diva also paired it with a matching red full-sleeved blouse with a sultry, sweetheart neckline to add to the outfit’s allure. She also paired it with heavy traditional earrings and a matching ring to enhance the look. And, the overall look is simply beautiful!

Katrina Kaif’s classy tangerine choice:

The Tiger 3 actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous tangerine semi-sheer saree from the amazing brand which was laden with incredible gold flower embroidery and further enhanced with an embellished gold shimmery border. The talented actress decided to pair this with a matching gold full-sleeved blouse laden with colorful floral embroidery with a deep v-neckline. She also added delicate shiny earrings to her overall ensemble. Isn’t this stylish?

Karisma Kapoor’s black elegance:

The Brown actress was recently seen wearing a timeless black semi-sheer and shimmery drape from the well-loved brand which was laden with floral threadwork embroidery. It also had a matching sequin border to enhance the piece’s overall appeal. The talented diva also chose to pair this with a matching sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline laden with sequin work. She also added delicate gold traditional earrings to add to the ensemble’s overall allure. Kapoor looked gorgeous draped in the six yards.

Kajol’s olive green regality:

The Trial actress was recently seen wearing an incomparable olive green saree from the beloved brand, laden with gold floral embroidery and further enhanced with a well-defined gold sequin-filled border and an edge with shimmery gold layered work. The talented actress paired it with a matching dark green cap-sleeved blouse with gold lace on the edges as well as the deep, u-shaped neckline. She also wore matching gold earrings with green crystals to add to her outfit’s allure. And, we’re obsessed.

It’s quite safe to say that Sabyasachi sarees have an undeniable charm that transcends time, and these Bollywood divas have shown us how to embrace the timeless elegance of this coveted brand. Whether it’s Kareena’s flowery drape, Priyanka’s polka-dotted affair, Katrina’s classy tangerine choice, Karisma’s black elegance, or Kajol’s green regality, these actresses have proven that Sabyasachi sarees are a symbol of unmatched grace and style in the world of fashion.

So, which one of these is your favorite? Are you feeling inspired to save up for a Sabyasachi drape? Share your views with us, right away.

