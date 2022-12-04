Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: Glam girls' style diaries from the Red Sea International Film Festival

To the weekend that wasn't plain simple. We're now blissfully in the cutting-edge stage of gathering up ensembles for two year-end parties which unequivocally makes it our favourite season. If you're a traditionalist who doesn't love an unusual dose of bling, there's more than something here for you to take into account. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja were at the Red Sea International Film Festival all dressed up in compliment-worthy ensembles and these are now on our inspiration board. Here is a sartorial class in the session below. Can you give your attendance?

6 Celeb-approved ensembles perfect for the wedding and party season

Priyanka Chopra All risqué all the time. The White Tiger actress chose to lit up the red carpet event in Jeddah in two gowns. Hollywood's famous fashion stylist picked out a cape-sleeved gown from Tony Ward Couture which featured tasseled embellishments and triple cut-outs. This OOTN was accessorised with a mini handbag, gold heels, a statement emerald and diamond necklace, and earrings.

When yellow got us to say YAY. The mother-of-one's next look featured a monotone Nicolas Jebran satin gown teamed with a floor-sweeping coat. Straight out of the fall/winter 2023 collection, it was a regal couture piece indeed. Her look was sealed off with Bvlgari studded jewellery. Now that winged eyeliner is everything. Priyanka's looks get MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Kareena Kapoor A dream wherever she goes. Leave it to the Veere Di Wedding actress to take you on a no-streak fashion journey. At first, her blue girl look in a Monique Lhuillier gown was graceful. It consisted of sheer bishop sleeves, a high neck, a keyhole neckline, and an A-line fit. A reference we cannot resist. Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri styled this look for the mother-of-two sans accessories.

She also styled her desi look in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee see-through saree. The 42-year-old Bollywood beauty attire from the designer's Couture 2022 collection had hand-embroidered flowers and an exquisite border. This was paired up with a full-sleeved and cropped sequin blouse. Never give up on a winning accessory like the Kolkata-based designer's famous and signature clutch. For an unparalleled glam-finish, choose tiered, drop earrings. How about smokey eye makeup? Kareena's looks get ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Sonam Kapoor Icon things. Truly. For all things fierce and flawless, take tips from this chicest actress and mommy. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and team Chandini Whabi, Sanya Kapoor, and Manisha Melwani in a stellar-looking Rami Kadi Maison de Couture custom ruby red structured gown which had a ruched, scintillating glittery shimmery appeal. It was clubbed with a warm and nice silk satin duchesse cape which included bell sleeves. Her sparkling statement necklace from Chopard looks like a total treat.