Kareena Kapoor Vs Margot Robbie Fashion Face-Off: Who wore Vivienne Westwood silver corset gown better?

Celebrities' fashion face-offs are a regular and interesting aspect of the industry. This occurs when two or more celebrities are spotted at several events sporting identical or similar outfits. It sparks the raging ‘who wore it better’ debate as fans compare their outfits.

A style showdown that has currently become the talk of the fashion town is between Margot Robbie and Kareena Kapoor. Both stars wore similar Vivienne Westwood gowns at different events, sparking public interest in their fashion choices. Let’s break down their looks and see who wore it better.

Margot Robbie for AACTA Awards 2024

On 10th February 2024, Margot Robbie attended the AACTA awards and she stunned her fans as she looked stunning in a gown by Vivienne Westwood. Her dress featured an off-shoulder neckline and corseted bodice which is also the signature of the brand.

The corseted bodice embraced her form, giving it an exquisite and classic appearance. The dress was crafted from unique iridescent fabric which featured rhinestones flickering in the shades of lilac, green and silver. Her gown had a floor-length skirt that gave a dramatic effect and also had stylish ruched details around the bust and hips. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Barbie actress chose to attend the event sporting her signature blonde hair look. She added a hint of elegance to her appearance by gently curling them from the end. The actress kept her make-up subtle and natural by sticking to a delicate pink and nude palette.

Advertisement

The choice enhanced her gown even more. Margot's choice to go with classic yet understated hair and makeup accentuates her eternal sense of style and natural beauty.

Kareena Kapoor for an event

On May 29, Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor caused a stir by showing up in a dress similar to Margot Robbie’s. While Margot went for a simple style devoid of accessories, Kareena enhanced the elegance of her ensemble with small silver earrings, a bracelet and silver rings.

The Crew actress chose a sparkly look for her make-up, with glossy nude lips and shimmery pink nude eyeshadow that added a dazzling radiance to her face. She added a modest sheen to her features with flushed cheeks and highlighter.

She opted for a white manicure on her nails and the actress looked chic and elegant with short hair let loose and curled in soft waves. Kareena’s make-up and accessories went well with her gown and enhanced her appearance.

After this face-off, we noticed that while Margot opted for no accessories and kept a minimal approach, Kareena chose a slightly flashy approach by pairing her gown with silver jewellery. Margot's makeup was in nude tones, whereas Kareena's makeup was glossy.

This made us realise how different style choices can give an outfit a unique look. We liked both of their looks very much, so we won't be able to decide who wore it better. Let us know in the comments which look you liked better.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora isn't getting enough of summer outfits; drops another chic look in white co-ord set, sneakers