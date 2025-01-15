Kareena Kapoor Vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who wore the personalized hand-painted saree better?

Fashion face-offs are always exciting and in this latest one, two fashion divas— Kareena Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to bring their A-game to the table, each donning a personalized, hand-painted saree from the brand Picchika. Let’s take a look and witness their thrilling fashion face-off!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

During the promotions of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor stunned in a custom hand-painted powder blue saree by Picchika, styled by Rhea Kapoor. Her “BEBO” saree was crafted from Italian organza and features delicate floral motifs, a parrot and the letters “BEBO” in bold script, giving Kareena a personal tribute and enhancing her graceful persona.

Her styling was kept minimal but impactful with a matching powder blue bustier and smokey eyes that stole the show. She opted for gold earrings and rings which added a touch of elegance without overshadowing the artistic design of the saree.

This look epitomizes the way Kareena can transform classic wear into a bold, new-age statement; it's just so elegant, quirky, and cutting-edge. Stylist Rhea Kapoor has nailed this saree perfectly, as it proves that Kareena remains the undisputed queen of fashion in Bollywood.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu brought a delicate, dreamy charm to the same Picchika hand-painted saree in a soft pink color palette with intricate brush strokes. The saree features green leaves and the letters Jaanu- a tribute to her film which gave a personalised touch.

Advertisement

Her styling was just in tune with the romantic aura of the saree. Samantha complemented the saree with round studded earrings and opted for a soft makeup look with pink lips, a wash of pink eyeshadow, and blushed cheeks. She simply did her hair in a low bun, so this look perfectly amalgamates grace, sweetness, and subtle sophistication.

In this face-off of the Picchika hand-painted saree, both Kareena Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcased their different styles, both bringing distinct flair to their appearances. While Kareena looked bold with smoky eyes and the perfect regal finish, Samantha epitomized soft elegance with her dreamy pink palette and delicate accessories.

Ultimately, the two actresses proved that this saree, which is full of artistic beauty, can reflect the persona of both individual personalities, thereby making this one a true tie in the stakes of fashion. But you let us know which look you loved the most!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone vs Tamannaah Bhatia fashion face-off: Who styled Gauri & Nainika floral dress better?