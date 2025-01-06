Kareena Kapoor welcomes 2025 with some metallic magic, rocking a Ralph Lauren dress worth Rs 1,24,911

When it comes to turning heads, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to bring the oomph factor, and her New Year’s celebration was no different! Bebo shared her fabulous pictures ringing in 2025, and let’s just say her metallic dress is a total showstopper. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The Bollywood diva ushered in the New Year in a stunning metallic Ralph Lauren dress; of course, it's a delight! This stunning dress includes a well-tailored waistline that hugs her curves right, and it has a traditional round neck. The sleeveless number is midi length and has an A-line skirt, around which the pleats run all the way to the bottom, giving it movement and grace. The last one has a straight hem on the bottom, giving it a modern look.

The rich metallic gold color of the dress gives it a luxe touch that can be donned easily for evening or special occasions. Kareena has kept the styling simple yet chic, letting the dress do the talking for itself. This gorgeous choice of metallic outfit proves that, at times, 'less is more' concerning fashion, and Kareena aces the art of doing drama with less. Her dress comes at a price of Rs 1,24,911.

Advertisement

Kareena has not missed a single detail while accessorizing—her selection is so wise. The maroon pointed-toed heels matched perfectly, complemented the golden color of her dress, and provided an additional pop of color to the overall look. Her jewelry was pure elegance: She wore a sleek diamond necklace with an emerald pendant and earrings that shone brightly.

Completing the style with her accessories was a black clutch accented by glitter tassels, which added a hint of drama. A diamond bracelet became the last piece of Kareena's already fabulous look.

Kareena Kapoor kept her beauty fresh. She opted for a dewy base, giving her skin a fresh, glowing finish. Bright, rosy cheeks and lips of blush pink added a rosy touch to her face, while kohl-rimmed eyes and arched brows gave just a bit of definition to her features.

That delicate application of highlighter brought out the shine in her already radiant skin, making it gleam even more. Hair straight and left open brought an element of wholesome chicness to the look.

Advertisement

Indeed, Kareena Kapoor knows how to make an entrance. Her golden glow proves that, in fashion, she is in a league of her own. Take some cues from Kareena and let your inner golden Goddess shine!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan in her brown sharara set proves that ethnic wear can be the perfect travel companion